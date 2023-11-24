Best 100 Mbps Fiber Broadband Plans in India

100 Mbps fiber-broadband plans hit the sweet spot for many. It is a speed that is good enough for you to connect more than 10 devices and stream high-quality video. There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in India that offer a 100 Mbps broadband plan. Today, we will be listing some of the best ones that you can buy. The plans aren't just based on their price and benefits, but also the overall reputation of the internet service provider in the country. Take a look below.




JioFiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

The 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber is at the top of the list because it is not only affordable but is also widely present. JioFiber is the number one ISP in the country in terms of market share at the moment. The plan costs Rs 699 per month and comes with 3.3TB of monthly data. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection included and the plan is also available in a quarterly, semi-annual, and annual configuration.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

The Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps broadband plan comes with 3.3TB of monthly data and a free fixed-line voice calling connection. There are also additional benefits of Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music. This plan costs Rs 799 per month, Rs 100 more than Jio's plan, but it also comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 100 Mbps Broadband Plans

BSNL's 100 Mbps broadband plan comes for Rs 799 per month, and it offers 1TB of high-speed data along with a free fixed-line voice calling connection. There are OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV. This is the plan on the list that comes with the most OTT benefits.

There are other ISPs such as ACT Fibernet, Connect Broadband, Asianet, Alliance Broadband, and more that offer a 100 Mbps plan to consumers. But these three mentioned above are the best of them all because of their availability throughout India and the service quality given all of them are major telecom players.

