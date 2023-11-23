Magenta Telekom Chooses Mavenir to Deliver Software-Defined Voice Services

Highlights

  • Magenta Telekom will leverage a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services.
  • Mavenir's cloud automation capabilities will reduce operational complexity and cost per subscriber.
  • The solution will deliver a consistent user experience for Magenta Telekom customers across both cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Magenta Telekom Picks Mavenir to Deliver Software-Defined Voice Services
Magenta Telekom, Austria's second-largest mobile and fixed operator and part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, announced today that it has selected Mavenir's end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution to enable software-defined voice services for end-users of Magenta Telekom's network.

Also Read: Magenta Upgrades Speeds of Entry Level Broadband Plans to 100 Mbps




Future-Ready Voice Services

This solution will be used to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) services to customers of Magenta Telekom, paving the way for future delivery of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services, including 5G Voice and Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), the vendor said.

Service and Feature Parity

The solution not only allows a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services but also ensures service and feature parity with Virtual Network Function (VNF) and cloud-native network function (CNF) deployments. Additionally, it facilitates voice continuity between 4G and 5G, noted the official release.

Also Read: Drei 5G Coverage Reaches 85 Percent of the Austrian Population

Cloud-Native Architecture

"Mavenir's Cloud-Native IMS offers a high degree of resilience for critical usage, reduces operational complexity and cost per subscriber for voice services, and accelerates time-to-market with increased automation for deployment, update, upgrade, and validation and testing," the official release noted.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom, Mavenir Announce Advancements in 5G SA Network Slicing Service

Consistent User Experience

Mavenir asserts that its solution will deliver a consistent user experience for Magenta Telekom customers, regardless of their location or whether they are connected directly to the cellular network or through the Wi-Fi network.

