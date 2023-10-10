Deutsche Telekom, Mavenir Announce Advancements in 5G SA Network Slicing Service



Mavenir, the Network Software Provider, along with Deutsche Telekom, has announced advancements in two projects focused on monetization opportunities enabled by 5G Standalone Network Slicing technologies and powered by Mavenir's Cloud Native Converged Packet Core. Both companies have highlighted two use cases that are made possible and built on the 5G Network Slicing feature of the 5G SA Network.

5G Live Video Production Service

The 5G Live Video Production Service, in partnership with RTL Deutschland, ensures stable broadcasting of live events using 5G standalone and network-slicing technologies.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this service is now commercially available from Deutsche Telekom, enabling regular consumers and professional video or media production companies to reliably transmit live HD video streams over the 5G network, even without special equipment.

5G Dynamic Network Slicing Service on Demand

This demonstration showcases a multi-domain orchestration proof-of-concept (PoC) with open APIs for on-demand 5G dynamic network slicing services.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this collaborative PoC showcases how businesses can request a customised 5G network slice from the moment an order is placed to the activation of a dedicated end-to-end network slice with a custom Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Automation and Orchestration

Both of the above use cases are interrelated, as one enables the other. In this context, through the 5G Dynamic Network Slicing Service on Demand, customers/enterprises can book/request a network slice for video production or any use case, depending on the availability of network slices at their location. The technology partners report that the entire network slice lifecycle is automated, from ordering to instantiation, configuration, and management.

Technology Stack

The 5G Live Video Production Service and the Multi-Domain Orchestration PoC were implemented using Mavenir's cloud-native Converged Packet Core components, with the Mavenir Digital Cloud Automation (MDCA) serving as the network function management function (NFMF).

Solution Advantages

Mavenir highlighted several benefits provided by this solution to CSPs, consumers, and enterprises, including increased agility and flexibility, improved efficiency and cost savings, enhanced security and isolation, and new revenue opportunities.