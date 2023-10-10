VNET Signs Agreement With Liberty Networks to Enhance Its Connectivity



VNET Telecomunicaciones, a Venezuelan telecom operator, has signed an agreement with Liberty Networks to depend on the latter's ARCOS-1 submarine system (Americas Region Caribbean Optical-Ring System) for enhancing its fibre network connectivity.

The agreement was signed during the Fitelven telecom event held in Caracas from September 27th to 30th. Liberty Networks announced this development in a social media post on October 5th without providing further details.









Also Read: Telecom Egypt and Medusa Submarine Cable Extend Network to Red Sea

The ARCOS-1 Submarine System

The Americas Region Caribbean Optical-Ring System (ARCOS-1) is an 8,700 km submarine cable system launched in 2001 connecting 24 landing points in 15 countries, including the United States (North Miami Beach), the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico.

The Subsea system connects the north of South America, with Central America, Mexico, Florida, and the Caribbean islands. According to the website, the ARCOS-1 cable system has twelve fibre pairs on Repeaterless Segments and three fibre pairs on Repeatered Segments, and a current end-of-life capacity of 8.4 Tbps.

Also Read: NEC Announces Completion of Patara-2 Submarine Cable System for Telkom Indonesia

VNET Telecomunicaciones

VNET Telecomunicaciones was founded 12 years ago and is headquartered in Caracas. The company provides fibre broadband and data transport services.

The agreement between VNET Telecomunicaciones and Liberty Networks is expected to improve the quality and reliability of internet service in Venezuela. It will also provide VNET Telecomunicaciones with access to a wider range of international networks and services.