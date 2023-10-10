VNET Signs Agreement With Liberty Networks to Enhance Its Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Venezuelan telecoms operator has signed an agreement with Liberty Networks to rely on the latter's Arcos-1 submarine system to enhance its fiber network connectivity.

Highlights

  • VNET Telecomunicaciones collaborates with Liberty Networks to boost connectivity.
  • ARCOS-1 submarine system spans 8,700 km, connecting 15 countries.
  • This partnership aims to enhance internet service quality in Venezuela.

Follow Us

vnet liberty networks to enhance arcos1 connectivity
VNET Telecomunicaciones, a Venezuelan telecom operator, has signed an agreement with Liberty Networks to depend on the latter's ARCOS-1 submarine system (Americas Region Caribbean Optical-Ring System) for enhancing its fibre network connectivity.

The agreement was signed during the Fitelven telecom event held in Caracas from September 27th to 30th. Liberty Networks announced this development in a social media post on October 5th without providing further details.




Also Read: Telecom Egypt and Medusa Submarine Cable Extend Network to Red Sea

The ARCOS-1 Submarine System

The Americas Region Caribbean Optical-Ring System (ARCOS-1) is an 8,700 km submarine cable system launched in 2001 connecting 24 landing points in 15 countries, including the United States (North Miami Beach), the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico.

The Subsea system connects the north of South America, with Central America, Mexico, Florida, and the Caribbean islands. According to the website, the ARCOS-1 cable system has twelve fibre pairs on Repeaterless Segments and three fibre pairs on Repeatered Segments, and a current end-of-life capacity of 8.4 Tbps.

Also Read: NEC Announces Completion of Patara-2 Submarine Cable System for Telkom Indonesia

VNET Telecomunicaciones

VNET Telecomunicaciones was founded 12 years ago and is headquartered in Caracas. The company provides fibre broadband and data transport services.

The agreement between VNET Telecomunicaciones and Liberty Networks is expected to improve the quality and reliability of internet service in Venezuela. It will also provide VNET Telecomunicaciones with access to a wider range of international networks and services.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments