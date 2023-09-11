Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telekom has set a new world record for mobile data speed, achieving a download speed of 12 gigabits per second (Gbps) in Alzey, Germany. This is up to twelve times faster than the current 5G network.

Highlights

  • The record was set using the 6 GHz frequency spectrum.
  • The 6 GHz spectrum is not yet available for mobile communications.
  • Prior tests in Bonn in October 2022 further demonstrated the 6 GHz spectrum's suitability for inner-city coverage.

Follow Us

Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Spectrum
German Telecommunications provider, Deutsche Telekom has set a new world record for mobile data speed, achieving a download speed of 12 gigabits per second (Gbps) in Alzey, Germany. This is up to twelve times faster than the current 5G network, according to Telekom.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6 GHz Band in 5G-Advanced Trial




Harnessing the 6 GHz Spectrum

The record was set using the 6 gigahertz (GHz) frequency spectrum, which is not yet available for mobile communications. Telekom said the use of this spectrum from 2025 onwards will be discussed at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in November.

"The 6 GHz spectrum has the characteristic to meet the growing demand of our customers for more capacity and more speed. That is why we hope that the World Radiocommunication Conference will set the direction for mobile radio use," emphasised Telekom Deutschland.

To achieve the record speed, Telekom deployed a 6 GHz antenna on a rooftop in the town of Alzey, located in Rheinhessen. The demonstration also used an antenna currently in use for the 5G mobile communications standard, operating on the 3.6 GHz frequency band.

Aggregating Frequencies (CA)

The record speed was achieved by aggregating two 5G data streams (6 GHz and 3.6 GHz) during measurements conducted at a distance of approximately 100 meters. When measured on the 6 GHz spectrum alone, a speed of 11 Gbps was already attained. Using the 3.6 GHz spectrum, approximately 1 Gbps was achieved, resulting in a total aggregated real-time downlink throughput of approximately 12 Gbps. Telekom announced that the highest recorded speed was 12.3 Gbps.

The merging of these frequency bands, known as "channel bundling" or "carrier aggregation," facilitated this record mobile data speed, according to the German carrier.

Also Read: Stc Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds in 5G mmWave Trials

6 GHz Spectrum's Potential

Telekom stated, 'While the 6 GHz spectrum is characterized by its ability to deliver large volumes of data quickly, it has a relatively limited range, reaching only a few hundred meters. This makes it ideal for use in urban areas where dense antenna networks are already in place, and customers require a fast network.

This achievement follows previous tests conducted in Bonn in October 2022 using a 400 MHz within 6.425-7.125 MHz frequency range, confirming the suitability of the 6 GHz spectrum for inner-city coverage.

Also Read: Maxis Malaysia Begins 6 GHz Spectrum Trial for Future Data Demands

Telekom's world record in Alzey marks a significant step towards meeting the growing demands for speed and capacity in mobile communications.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Since 2 weeks Vi share is rising 5% daily is now giving 90% extra return currently rising above 11 rupees…

DoT has Not Met Any Potential Investor for Vi so…

Anshuman :

Does Airtel impose a 300GB FUP in it's 5G Unlimited plans? I had come across some folks who had mentioned…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Yes it is till welcome offer is alive but better be sure that your 395 validity doesn't go beyond Dec…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Jio AGM happened last month on Aug 28th and you may not know about it and they didn't even talked…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

shivraj roy :

Lol just before the JIO AGM event or whatever where Jio will most probably unveil the 5g plans let's hope…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments