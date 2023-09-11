Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band



German Telecommunications provider, Deutsche Telekom has set a new world record for mobile data speed, achieving a download speed of 12 gigabits per second (Gbps) in Alzey, Germany. This is up to twelve times faster than the current 5G network, according to Telekom.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6 GHz Band in 5G-Advanced Trial









Harnessing the 6 GHz Spectrum

The record was set using the 6 gigahertz (GHz) frequency spectrum, which is not yet available for mobile communications. Telekom said the use of this spectrum from 2025 onwards will be discussed at the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) in November.

"The 6 GHz spectrum has the characteristic to meet the growing demand of our customers for more capacity and more speed. That is why we hope that the World Radiocommunication Conference will set the direction for mobile radio use," emphasised Telekom Deutschland.

To achieve the record speed, Telekom deployed a 6 GHz antenna on a rooftop in the town of Alzey, located in Rheinhessen. The demonstration also used an antenna currently in use for the 5G mobile communications standard, operating on the 3.6 GHz frequency band.

Aggregating Frequencies (CA)

The record speed was achieved by aggregating two 5G data streams (6 GHz and 3.6 GHz) during measurements conducted at a distance of approximately 100 meters. When measured on the 6 GHz spectrum alone, a speed of 11 Gbps was already attained. Using the 3.6 GHz spectrum, approximately 1 Gbps was achieved, resulting in a total aggregated real-time downlink throughput of approximately 12 Gbps. Telekom announced that the highest recorded speed was 12.3 Gbps.

The merging of these frequency bands, known as "channel bundling" or "carrier aggregation," facilitated this record mobile data speed, according to the German carrier.

Also Read: Stc Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds in 5G mmWave Trials

6 GHz Spectrum's Potential

Telekom stated, 'While the 6 GHz spectrum is characterized by its ability to deliver large volumes of data quickly, it has a relatively limited range, reaching only a few hundred meters. This makes it ideal for use in urban areas where dense antenna networks are already in place, and customers require a fast network.

This achievement follows previous tests conducted in Bonn in October 2022 using a 400 MHz within 6.425-7.125 MHz frequency range, confirming the suitability of the 6 GHz spectrum for inner-city coverage.

Also Read: Maxis Malaysia Begins 6 GHz Spectrum Trial for Future Data Demands

Telekom's world record in Alzey marks a significant step towards meeting the growing demands for speed and capacity in mobile communications.