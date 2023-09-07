Maxis Malaysia Begins 6 GHz Spectrum Trial for Future Data Demands



Malaysian operator Maxis announced on Tuesday that in preparation for the future, it continues to explore new network technologies to meet current and future data consumption needs, as well as rising traffic growth. Maxis said it is actively studying the potential of new spectrum bands and is even considering involving academia in these efforts.

Maxis Prepares for the Future

To underscore the significance of data consumption, Maxis highlighted that Malaysia boasts the highest data consumption among Southeast Asian countries and ranks among the highest globally. On average, Maxis' customers consume over 30 GB of data per month, with no sign of a slowdown in this trend, said the telco.

Maxis also revealed that it conducted a technical field trial of the 6 GHz spectrum band in collaboration with Universiti Malaya (UM). The trial aimed to assess the feasibility of adopting this spectrum band to address the growing mobile traffic demands and enhance coverage in urban environments.

Additionally, this initiative provided UM students with valuable insights into network topology, spectrum analysis, system performance evaluation, cutting-edge technology, and the latest spectrum trends.

Maxis 6 GHz Spectrum Trial

Maxis achieved peak speeds of 1.28 GHz with an 80 MHz bandwidth, utilizing a prototype 6 GHz Active Antenna Unit and a prototype mobile device. Results demonstrated indoor penetration and the ability to attain speeds of over 300 Mbps at locations situated more than 400 meters away from the mobile site.

Maxis emphasised that the trial yielded valuable insights into enhancing mobile signal propagation through advanced antenna technology.

Trial Results

Furthermore, Maxis suggested that the upper 6 GHz spectrum and new antenna technology could play a key role in advancing mobile network capabilities and enhancing the user experience.

According to Maxis, the 6 GHz spectrum band can offer robust indoor coverage and performance, making it a valuable complement for augmenting additional capacity on the 3.5 GHz layer to enhance the overall user experience.

Maxis emphasized that exploring various aspects of spectrum strengths is just one of the many ways it is committed to helping its customers stay ahead in the evolving telecommunications landscape.