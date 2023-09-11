Switzerland to Open Private 5G Network Frequencies in January 2024

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Switzerland's Bakom is set to open private 5G frequencies in 2024, allowing Swiss companies to create localized private mobile networks, known as 'campus networks.' These networks promise enhanced industrial automation and in-house communication, benefitting logistics, retail, healthcare, and more.

Highlights

  • Bakom to open private 5G frequencies from January 1, 2024.
  • Swiss companies can deploy 5G mobile and broadband networks.
  • Switzerland aligns with European 5G standards.

Follow Us

Switzerland to Open Private 5G Network Frequencies in January 2024
Switzerland's Federal Office of Communications (Bakom) will open private 5G frequencies starting January 1, 2024. These frequencies, within the 3400-3500 MHz range, will enable the creation of localised private mobile networks based on 5G technology, referred to as 'campus networks,' as per Bakom's update last week. Swiss companies will thus be able to deploy their own 5G mobile networks and operate their own broadband networks, especially in sectors such as logistics, retail, hospitals, and airports.

Also Read: Sunrise Launches First Private 5G Network in Switzerland




Campus Networks - Private 5G Networks

Campus networks cater to universities, businesses, and organizations, allowing them to establish their customized broadband networks within specific areas (within a company, on a company or industrial site). Bakom said these networks will facilitate in-house communication but are not for large-scale applications like autonomous vehicles or urban coverage.

OFCOM grants the radio concessions required for setup of Private 5G Networks. Access to campus networks will be exclusive to concession holders, who cannot offer third-party telecommunications services.

Also Read: Ericsson and Swisscom Deploy Fiber-Extended Reach Feature for Enhanced Indoor 5G Coverage

Benefits of Private 5G

Campus networks promise enhanced industrial automation, optimal processes, and fast response times, benefiting various sectors, including logistics, retail, healthcare, and airports. Compared to traditional WLAN networks, Private 5G Network (campus networks) offer high reliability and operational independence.

According to the Regulatory, Switzerland's move aligns with European 5G standards and comes after migrating existing applications in the 3400-3500 MHz range. The regulatory framework for campus networks is currently in development and will be finalized later this year, marking a significant step towards localized innovation and connectivity, said the regulatory.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Since 2 weeks Vi share is rising 5% daily is now giving 90% extra return currently rising above 11 rupees…

DoT has Not Met Any Potential Investor for Vi so…

Anshuman :

Does Airtel impose a 300GB FUP in it's 5G Unlimited plans? I had come across some folks who had mentioned…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Yes it is till welcome offer is alive but better be sure that your 395 validity doesn't go beyond Dec…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Jio AGM happened last month on Aug 28th and you may not know about it and they didn't even talked…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

shivraj roy :

Lol just before the JIO AGM event or whatever where Jio will most probably unveil the 5g plans let's hope…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments