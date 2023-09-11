DoT to Bring New SMS Alert Service for J&K People: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vijay Kumar Surendra, Additional Director General (ADG), Telecom, J&K, said that the tests have already been conducted and the unique alert system is very different from the normal SMS tones. At the same time, the audio is also high to capture the attention of the user.

Highlights

  • The telecom department is working on bringing a new SMS alert service for users living in J&K to give them warnings related to emergency situations.
  • Users in J&K will soon get to see new safety messaging with 'warning sounds' and 'auto-readout alerts' for emergency situations.
  • This measure will ensure that people living in the region are properly informed about what's going on and what they should do to keep themselves safe.

Follow Us

dot to bring new alert service for

The telecom department is working on bringing a new SMS alert service for users living in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) to give them warnings related to emergency situations. As per a PTI report, users in J&K will soon get to see new safety messaging with 'warning sounds' and 'auto-readout alerts' for emergency situations. This measure will ensure that people living in the region are properly informed about what's going on and what they should do to keep themselves safe. The new safety feature will be powered by the Cell Broadcast Alert System (CBAS) and it has already been tested successfully by the DoT.




Read More - DoT has Not Met Any Potential Investor for Vi so Far: Report

Vijay Kumar Surendra, Additional Director General (ADG), Telecom, J&K, said that the tests have already been conducted and the unique alert system is very different from the normal SMS tones. At the same time, the audio is also high to capture the attention of the user. This will help people keep themselves thoroughly informed about the ongoing emergencies in their area. The same safety messaging feature can also be used by the government in other parts of the country where emergency situations keep on arising.

According to the ADG, the technical capabilities of the messaging system have been enhanced so that the message is delivered to all mobile users in a select region in one go. This minimises the response time for the users to a given emergency which can result in many lives being saved. SMS alert systems have been in place for a long time already. But this time, the DoT will use a more effective way to use the SMS to let users know about the emergencies in their area.

Read More - India and USA Shake Hands for 6G Development

Many might not see regular emergency SMSes and that can lead to them not being aware of emergency situations which can be fatal to their life. Thus the new safety messaging system is a good initiative from the DoT.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anshuman :

Does Airtel impose a 300GB FUP in it's 5G Unlimited plans? I had come across some folks who had mentioned…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Yes it is till welcome offer is alive but better be sure that your 395 validity doesn't go beyond Dec…

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Rupesh :

Jio AGM happened last month on Aug 28th and you may not know about it and they didn't even talked…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

shivraj roy :

Lol just before the JIO AGM event or whatever where Jio will most probably unveil the 5g plans let's hope…

Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Faraz :

Getting unlimited 5G in 395 plan of Jio is the best deal for 5G users.

Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments