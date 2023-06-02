Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson Unveil Unique Solution for Customized Enterprise Network Slices

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have announced a world's first implementation of an integrated solution for managing network slices customised to enterprise cloud-based applications. In a successful proof-of-concept (PoC), the two companies achieved the instantiation of a secure network slice that seamlessly connects to private cloud services.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Accelerates Fiber Expansion in Stuttgart

Automated Configuration and Provisioning

According to a joint statement, the newly developed solution addresses the critical need of enterprises to ensure optimal network performance for their cloud-based workplace applications, offering a smooth and secure operational environment.

Designed with enterprise usability in mind, the solution provides automated configuration, provisioning, and end-to-end orchestration of the enterprise slicing service order. Importantly, it requires no additional configuration by the user on their enterprise devices.

Also Read: Ericsson Named Leader in 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023

Flexibility and Customization for IT Administrators

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson say, at the core of this integrated solution is a slice design tool that empowers IT administrators to flexibly manage, monitor, and analyse slice performance. Through a unified management interface, administrators can customise, order, configure, and oversee an end-to-end network that encompasses enterprise smartphones, a 5G network slice, and private cloud services.

Secure Access to Cloud-Based Applications

Employees within the enterprise can securely access cloud-based applications on their smartphones via a dedicated network slice over the public network. Additionally, the enterprise administrator can leverage a range of analytics services within the integrated solution to monitor and analyse the usage of the customised network slice.

Advanced Features and Capabilities Tested and Validated

The advanced features and capabilities of the integrated solution were thoroughly tested and validated during the proof-of-concept phase. Notably, the solution supports app-level configuration of devices using Mobile Device Management (MDM) and User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP).

Furthermore, the Business Support System (BSS) incorporates TM Forum APIs, allowing seamless integration with third-party management interfaces. This interoperability ensures that external management systems can efficiently handle slice ordering and management.

Also Read: Far EasTone and Ericsson Develop 5G Network Slicing Use Case

PoC implemented in Deutsche Telekom lab

According to the statement, the proof-of-concept was implemented on a 5G Standalone (SA) testbed within a Deutsche Telekom lab. Enterprise smartphones were connected to a pre-defined set of private cloud applications, with Ericsson providing the 5G Core network, Radio Access Network (RAN), and end-to-end orchestration, including URSP.

Network slicing in 5G SA

Network slicing is an important feature of 5G Standalone (SA) architecture, enabling the creation of multiple virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure.

Each network slice can be customised to meet specific service characteristics and quality parameters, ensuring tailored connectivity for different customer needs with complete isolation between slices.

This technological advancement empowers operators to develop differentiated services and business models, capitalising on the premium connectivity offered by 5G SA.

Also Read: Ericsson and Telia Launch First Enterprise 5G Private Network in the Baltics

The collaboration between Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson marks a significant milestone in the realm of network customisation and enterprise cloud-based applications.