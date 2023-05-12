Deutsche Telekom Accelerates Fiber Expansion in Stuttgart

Deutsche Telekom announced that it is spearheading the expansion of fibre optic networks in the Gigabit region of Stuttgart, solidifying its position as the primary driver of digital connectivity in the area. Since its partnership with Gigabit Region Stuttgart, Telekom has been actively involved in over 140 out of 179 municipalities across Boeblingen, Esslingen, Goeppingen, Ludwigsburg and Rems-Murr districts, according to an official update.

Furthermore, state capital residents can now subscribe to Telekom's fibre optic connections in 17 out of 23 city districts. With ongoing expansion efforts at over 58 construction sites, the company is making significant progress, particularly in nine districts in Stuttgart, according to the statement from the company.

Telekom's Unparalleled Fiber Optic Expansion

Since 2019, Telekom has accounted for more than 90 percent of the growth in fibre optic infrastructure. As the sole company expanding into both rural and urban areas, Telekom has established itself as a reliable partner, delivering on all construction projects and cooperation agreements, according to the broadband officer of the region and managing director of Gigabit Region Stuttgart (GRS).

Partnerships for Efficient Network Expansion

In Ludwigsburg and Esslingen alone, Telekom has already been awarded contracts for 76 funding projects. The recent collaboration with Stadtwerke Nuertingen serves as a prime example of Telekom's cooperative efforts.

Currently, approximately 30,000 households in expansion areas under this partnership can already subscribe to Telekom's fibre optic connections.

The long-term goal is to enable 185,000 households within cooperative areas with municipal utilities to choose their preferred communication provider for fibre optic connections by 2030.

The combined efforts of self-expansion, collaborations, and subsidized projects have granted around 335,000 households throughout the region access to the fibre optic network, Telekom said.

Collaboration between Deutsche Telekom and Gigabit Region Stuttgart

The core focus of the gigabit project is to expand the ultra-fast fibre optic network through strategic partnerships. Currently, 177 municipalities, including Stuttgart and the neighbouring districts of Boeblingen, Esslingen, Goeppingen, Ludwigsburg, and Rems-Murr, are participating in the expansion program.

The project aims to provide 50 percent of households, all companies, and schools with fibre optic connectivity by 2025. By 2030, the target is to achieve 90 percent household coverage.

5G Network Expansion

Furthermore, the framework agreement with Telekom includes provisions for rapidly expanding the high-performance 5G network. Presently, almost 95 percent of households can already access 5G in Telekom's mobile network, while over 99 percent of the population can utilize 4G/LTE connectivity.

With a population of approximately 2.8 million in the conurbation, other companies in the Stuttgart region are also actively involved in fibre optic expansion initiatives said Telekom.