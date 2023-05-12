Must-Watch Movies Streaming on Prime Video, SonyLIV This Week

Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience this week as a thrilling lineup of brand-new films is set to hit your screens. This week's program is truly extraordinary, offering a diverse range of movies, from action-packed blockbusters to poignant and thought-provoking films that will make you question the world around you.

Also Read: 6 Top-Rated Korean Films on IMDb That You Must See on OTT

Check out the five most highly anticipated new films to stream on OTT this week:

Air

Experience the dynamic duo of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as they return to the screen once again. Directed by Ben Affleck, this film delves into the captivating story behind the creation of the "greatest basketball shoes ever." Exploring the worlds of basketball and fashion, the movie also stars Chris Messina, Julius Tennon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and more.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Evil Dead Rise

Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat with this terrifying thriller that will haunt your dreams. Directed by Lee Cronin, known for his work on the horror genre, this film is a continuation of the legendary Evil Dead franchise. Stay tuned for a story that strictly adheres to the franchise's canon, where a possessed mother turns on her own children, sparking a desperate fight for survival. Starring Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, and Anna-Maree Thomas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Also Read: Discover the Best Indian Fiction Films to Stream on OTT Platforms

Triangle of Sadness

Prepare for a sharp satire that mercilessly mocks the lifestyles of the wealthy and famous. Written and directed by Ruben Stlund, the entire film takes place on an opulent yacht populated by some of the world's richest individuals. When the yacht encounters turbulent waters, chaos ensues, exposing the absurdity and fragility of their lavish society. The ensemble cast features talented actors including Thobias Thorwid, Harris Dickinson, and Charlbi Dean.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer SonyLiv Subscription Benefit

Rudhran

While artistic films like Triangle of Sadness receive acclaim, it's important to celebrate the unapologetic masala comedies that have long been the backbone of Tamil cinema. Directed by S. Kathiresan, this upcoming film pays homage to the thrilling and over-the-top Tamil revenge dramas that have captivated audiences. With Raghava Lawrence and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles, this movie promises to be a treat for fans of commercial cinema.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release Date: May 14, 2023

Get ready to immerse yourself in these captivating films, ranging from sports dramas to horror, satire, and action. Stay tuned for an exciting week of cinematic entertainment!