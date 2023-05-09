6 Top-Rated Korean Films on IMDb That You Must See on OTT

If you're craving a fresh cinematic experience, look no further than the captivating world of Korean films. Known for their compelling narratives and top-notch acting, these films are sure to leave you enthralled and on the edge of your seat. We've curated a list of the highest-rated Korean films available on OTT platforms, perfect for diving into the extensive catalog of outstanding Korean cinema.

Here are some of the best Korean OTT films that have received the highest IMDb ratings.

Oldboy

What will you do as soon as you are released from prison after serving 15 years? You imagine that once you watch the movie "Oldboy," you'll have the answer. Directed by Park Chan-Wook, this 2003 thriller and action film depicts a man who is taken hostage and held captive for an outrageous fifteen years. After his release, he is given a cell phone, cash, and designer clothing, but he must confront his captor within the next five days or face an even grimmer fate. "Oldboy" received the Grand Prize of the Jury at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and is an ideal choice if you're seeking something unsettling and truly terrifying.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Burning

"Burning" should be the next teen drama you watch if you enjoy the genre but prefer less sentimental ones. In this 2018 movie, Jong-Soo, a young man, encounters Hae-mi, a girl who used to live in the same neighborhood as him. When Hae-mi returns from her trip to Africa, she introduces her friend Ben and asks Jong-Soo to take care of her cat while she's away. As Jong-Soo spends time with Ben, he reveals his secret hobby. If you're curious to uncover Ben's hidden interest, this film is a must-watch.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Train to Busan

Hurry up! Who could resist a movie about the zombie apocalypse? In the 2016 film "Train to Busan," a zombie virus breaks out in Seoul, and the passengers must fight to survive until they reach Busan. Alongside the terrifying scenes, Gong Yoo and Kim Su-An depict a heartwarming father-daughter bond that is reignited. It's enough to evoke sadness without being overly frightening. "Train to Busan" is the perfect film to experience catharsis and shed a few tears.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

OTT platforms: MX Player & Amazon Prime Video

Minari

A popular ingredient in Korean cuisine is the leafy green vegetable called minari. "Minari," a heartfelt film, is filled with both joyful and heartbreaking moments that can tug at your heartstrings in an instant. The storyline revolves around a Korean-American family who moves to an Arkansas farm in 2020, in pursuit of the American dream. The film "Minari" was screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. If you're looking to experience the warmth, affection, and coziness of a home, this movie is a must-watch. After witnessing such a genuine and enjoyable film, you'll undoubtedly be reminded of your own hometown. The script and direction of "Minari" were masterfully handled by Lee Isaac Chung.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kill Boksoon

"Kill Boksoon" is a violent, action-packed, and thrilling film released in 2023. It introduces a mother who is a notorious killer but grapples with the challenges of parenting as a teenage mother. While killing may seem like an easy task, parenting proves to be the most difficult. Directed by Byun Sung-Hyun, "Kill Boksoon" is a movie that allows you to release your anger if you're feeling on the edge of bursting. It's a must-watch to uncover the suspenseful plot that we won't spoil for you.

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Decision to Leave

Get ready for a captivating blend of romance and suspense in "Decision to Leave" that will have you screaming, "Don't fall for her!" In this film directed by Park Chan-Wook, a detective investigating a man's death in the mountains becomes entangled with the enigmatic wife and finds himself developing feelings for her. Released in 2022, "Decision to Leave" won the Jury Prize for Best International Feature. As you watch the movie, you'll often find yourself at crossroads, facing choices that lead to unexpected outcomes. Sometimes, despite knowing the path is wrong, you still choose it. This film serves as a poignant exploration of guilt and is a must-watch for those seeking a thought-provoking experience.

IMDb ratings: 7.3/10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video