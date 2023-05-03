5 OTT Releases to Watch in May 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

All OTT platforms are preparing to release some of the most eagerly awaited films and web series now that May 2023 has begun. This month, viewers can expect some of the most anticipated and talked-about debuts, including one by Sonakshi Sinha. Here are five OTT releases to watch for in May 2023:

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, a venerable online series from Dimple Kapadia, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5, 2023. The story illustrates a contemporary argument between a mother-in-law who rules with authority and her daughter-in-law. The main actors of the show are Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will be released on Netflix on May 5, 2023. It features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others. It is a contemporary love story about a boy and girl who enjoy flirting but think that romance is a game of cunning and trickery. It boasts fantastic characters, a lovely setting, and a lot of cheesy pick-up lines.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 5, 2023

The Mother

The Mother stars Gael Garca Bernal, Omari Hardwick, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, and the highly popular American actress Jennifer Lopez. The story's main focus is on the lives of a mother and her daughter. An assassin emerges from hiding to protect the daughter she previously left behind from vicious attackers. Netflix will begin streaming it on May 12, 2023.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha is ready to make her big-screen debut with Dahaad. The criminal mystery thriller series is set in a small-town setting. The protagonist of the narrative is a female police officer who is concerned and confused by a crime and is seeking explanations. The main actors in Dahaad are Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah. Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming it on May 12, 2023.

OTT Platform: Amazon

Prime Video Release Date: May 12, 2023

Xo Kitty

Xo Kitty, a spin-off of the To All the Boys movie series (also known as To All the Boys I've Loved Before), is now available on Netflix. The protagonist of the book, Kitty, just wants to be in a satisfying romantic partnership and firmly believes in the power of love. She moves to Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend, but everything in her life changes when she discovers he is having an affair. Leading actors in the production include Lee Sang Heon, Anthony Keyvan, Choi Min-young, Peter Thurnwald, Anna Cathcart, and Kim Yun Jin. Netflix will start streaming it on May 18, 2023.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 18, 2023