Airtel One Year Validity Recharge Plans With Daily Data Benefits Explained

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications companies, offers prepaid plans with long-term validity and daily data benefits. Airtel has two plans that provide 365 days of validity, unlimited calls, daily data, and more. In this article, we will explore the benefits of these plans, i.e. Airtel 2,999 and Airtel 3,359 recharge options and how they can cater to the needs of customers who are looking for long-term prepaid plans.

Airtel 2999 Prepaid plan

Airtel's 2,999 prepaid plan is a great choice for those who need long-term connectivity and benefits. With 2GB of data daily, users can stay connected to the internet for personal or professional needs. Post the daily quota usage, data speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps, allowing users to continue using the internet without any additional charges for emergency purposes.

The plan also includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day, allowing users to stay in touch with their friends and family across the country. Additionally, the plan offers Unlimited 5G Data, which can be used in 5G Network areas only.

Users can also enjoy Apollo 24by7 Circle services for three months at no extra cost. The plan also offers a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, along with contactless delivery of the same. Users can also set any song as their Hellotune for free and access Wynk Music for free, which offers music, live concerts, and podcasts.

Airtel 3359 Prepaid plan

The Airtel 3,359 Prepaid plan is an excellent option for heavy data users who need uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year. The plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, followed by a reduced speed of up to 64 Kbps.

It also includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days. The plan offers additional rewards, such as unlimited 5G data, a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and 3 months of Apollo 24by7 Circle at no cost.

Additionally, you can get a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag and set any song as Hellotune for free. The free Wynk Music service allows users to enjoy music, live concerts, and podcasts.

Conclusion

Overall, Airtel's Rs 2999 and Rs 3,359 prepaid plans provide users with daily data benefits, and unlimited voice that cater to their diverse needs, making these two Airtel prepaid plans a great choice for long-term connectivity needs. Airtel 5G Plus services are available in over 3000 cities and these long term data plans can be used to enjoy Airtel 5G Services.