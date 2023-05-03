JioFiber 100 Mbps Postpaid Plan that Comes with 14+ OTT Apps

JioFiber, the broadband service provided by Reliance Jio, has been one of the most sought-after broadband services in India since its launch. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet and OTT platforms, JioFiber has come up with a postpaid plan that offers both at an affordable price.

JioFiber's 100 Mbps postpaid plan costs Rs 899 per month + GST and comes with 14+ OTT apps. The plan is available in 3/6/12 months configuration for new users. The FUP data for this plan is 3.3TB per month, which means users can enjoy high-speed internet for all their streaming needs without worrying about running out of data.

Apart from the high-speed internet, JioFiber's 100 Mbps postpaid plan also includes on-demand TV with 550+ TV channels. This feature is a great addition for those who love watching TV shows, movies, and sports live. Users can also claim a free Jio Set-Top Box (STB) with this plan. This STB offers a seamless viewing experience and supports various apps, making it a great addition to your TV setup.

The best part about JioFiber's 100 Mbps postpaid plan is the inclusion of 14+ OTT subscriptions. These include popular platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, Universal+, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. This makes it a great plan for those who love to binge-watch their favourite shows and movies.

Read More - Jio Announces JioFiber Broadband Back-Up Plan at Just Rs 198

There are several more plans that you can check out in the postpaid category of JioFiber. Alternatively, you can also check out the prepaid JioFiber plans. Much recently, JioFiber also launched a new broadband Back-Up plan which was an instant hit amongst consumers. 100 Mbps speed is good enough for almost everyone who is working from home and has several devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.