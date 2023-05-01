Tata Play Binge Mega Subscription Plan Benefits Detailed

Tata Play Binge, offers movies, TV shows, web series, live sports, and other content from over 25 OTT platforms, all in one place. Essentially, Tata Play Binge serves as an aggregator platform, allowing you to access all of your favourite OTT apps with just one subscription, one payment, and one login. With the Tata Play Binge app, you can easily access content from a variety of OTT providers.

Binge Mobile App Service

The Binge Mobile App is available to Tata Play DTH subscribers and non-subscribers alike. For Tata Play DTH subscribers, there are two ways to access the Binge Mobile App. First, non-Binge subscribers can avail the Binge Mobile App on a paid subscription basis. Second, existing Binge subscribers can use the Binge Mobile App as a companion app to Tata Play Binge Service with no additional or subscription cost. For non-Tata Play DTH subscribers, the Binge Mobile App is available on a paid subscription basis as well. Users can simply download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Tata Play Binge App

With Tata Play Binge, you can spend more time watching and less time searching. The platform offers a vast collection of the latest movies, web series, Originals, TV shows, live sports, and more from over 20 popular OTT platforms all available in a single app and website.

In addition, the Tata Play Binge app also comes with synchronise feature, which means you continue watching from where you left off on any of your devices. Tata Play Binge recently added two more OTT platforms to its offerings without any change in the pricing. Let's look at the Mega subscription plan benefits, the highest slab offering available on the app.

Tata Play Binge Mega Subscription

Tata Play Binge Mega Subscription offers content from over 25 apps on TV, Mobile and Laptop, which can be watched on four devices at a time, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, Sony Liv, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EpicOn, Docubay, Curiosity Stream, Voot Kids, Shorts TV, Travel XP, Sun Nxt, Hoichoi, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, ReelDrama, Koode, Tarang Plus, Manorama Max, Aha and VROTT. However, please note that the number of devices for watching simultaneously might differ for each OTT app in your pack.

Tata Play Binge Mega Subscription Plans

The Tata Play Binge Mega plan can be availed in three different subscription options - Monthly, Quarterly and Annual Plans. If you choose the Monthly plan, you will have to pay Rs 349 for the Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro subscription. However, if you opt for the Quarterly or Annual plans, you can save more. For instance, the Quarterly plan is priced at Rs 989 for 3 months (instead of the usual price of Rs 1,047), while the Yearly plan is available for Rs 3,839 (instead of Rs 4,188). Watch on TV with Amazon FireTV Stick, Android Smart TV or Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box with the subscription.

Tata Play Binge also offers Super and Mobile Pro Subscription plans for customers with fewer OTT benefits and options at cheaper pricing.