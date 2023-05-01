euNetworks Completes Dark Fibre Network Acquisition in Belgium

euNetworks Group Limited, a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has completed the acquisition of the dark fibre business branch of a Belgian utility company which was announced previously. The duct-based network spans across 1,660 km of fibre spread across unique routes in Brussels and long haul routes across Belgium, adding to euNetworks' already existing network in the region.

Integration of New Network Underway

The integration of the newly acquired network is underway, with the company focusing on delivering high-bandwidth fibre connectivity between and within European cities. According to the statement, The company continues to focus on the ongoing densification of the high-demand bandwidth region of FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris).

Targeted Portfolio of Metropolitan and Long-Haul Services

euNetworks is known for its data centre connectivity, with direct connections to over 510 data centres, and it is also a leading cloud connectivity provider. In addition, the company offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long-haul services, including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet.

euNetworks, in a statement, said, "This acquisition presents compelling investment opportunities as the company looks into adjacent geographies with customers to give them an end-to-end experience. The added reach in Belgium and new and unique routes in Brussels and across the country benefit our customers."

Strengthening Leadership in European Infrastructure

As euNetworks continues to invest in its network, it aims to build unique routes, add multiple diverse paths, and extend its reach into key hyperscale data centre sites, data centre clusters, and network aggregation points. These investments fuel the company's growth and drive the capacity requirements of its customers.

With this acquisition, euNetworks strengthens its leadership in European infrastructure and enhances its position as a critical bandwidth infrastructure company owning and operating 17 fibre-based metropolitan networks covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe.