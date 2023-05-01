TRAI Implements AI Spam Filters in India to Combat Unwanted Calls and Messages

Starting May 1, 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will implement new rules to combat unwanted communication calls and messages from unknown numbers. The move is a significant step by TRAI to protect consumers in India from fraud and harassment.

The new rules require all telecom companies, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, to use AI spam filters for their call and SMS services. The filters will help identify and block fake and promotional calls and messages from various sources, which are often used by scammers to cheat people out of their money. The goal is to combat the increasing cases of spam and the nuisance caused by such calls and messages to customers.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are among the telecom giants that have agreed to implement the AI filter service. Airtel has confirmed this in an official statement, while Jio is expected to launch the service soon.

Moreover, TRAI has asked telecom companies to stop sending promotional calls on 10-digit mobile numbers, which are often used by spammers and fraudsters. The government has also asked telcos to implement a Call ID feature that will help customers identify the caller by showing their photo and name on the mobile phone screen.

However, telecom companies are reportedly reluctant to use the technology due to privacy reasons. Regardless, the implementation of AI technology to filter spam will begin on May 1.

In the meantime, if you want to permanently block spam calls, you can activate DND (Do Not Disturb) on your mobile number. TRAI has a special service called the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR), which was earlier known as the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNC). It helps people stop spam calls. You can sign up for this DND service to avoid all or some telemarketing calls.

The National Consumer Preference Register ensures that DND activation only stops unwanted third-party commercial calls and not SMS alerts from your bank, online portals and services, or personal calls from others. To activate DND on your mobile number, follow these steps:

Open your SMS app and type START. Send this message to 1909. You will receive a list of categories with their codes from your service provider, including banking, hospitality, real estate, education, health, etc. Choose the code for the category that you want to block and reply to the message. For example, if you want to block real estate calls, reply with 7. You will get a confirmation message from your service provider that your request has been received. Wait for 24 hours for the DND service to start working.

Overall, the new rules by TRAI are a significant step towards protecting consumers from spam calls and messages in India. With the implementation of AI technology and the availability of the DND service, people in India can look forward to a more peaceful and hassle-free communication experience.