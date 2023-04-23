Zayo Announces Network Enhancements and Industry-First On-Demand Connectivity Service

Global communications infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings has announced several expansions and enhancements to its network and services. The upgrades include strengthened network protection, an industry-first on-demand connectivity service, growth of its long-haul dark fiber and 400G-enabled routes, and modernization of its IP core network.

Security Enhancements

Zayo has taken security protection for customers to the next level, requiring a two-factor authentication process for Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route management. This makes Zayo one of the first communications infrastructure providers to implement 2FA for BGP updates. The company has also deployed Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) filtering, designed to secure the internet's routing infrastructure. With these measures, Zayo aims to provide improved security for the broader internet community and prevent inadvertent or malicious route hijacks from bad actors.

Providing an On-Demand Network

For large bandwidth customers who need data center connectivity quickly and easily, Zayo is launching "Waves on Demand," an industry-first that enables same-day turn-up on the most in-demand routes, with significantly shortened delivery times. This service means that customers can quickly provision "Wavelength on Demand" between key data center locations across Zayo's market-leading network footprint. In 2023, Zayo launched 8 new Waves on Demand routes, with 5 additional routes planned for the future.

Zayo's Network Growth

In 2022, Zayo added 5,200 route miles to its network, resulting in more than 1.35M fiber miles.

Zayo now has 224 400G-enabled wavelength points of presence (PoPs) and 145 100G-enabled PoPs.

Zayo deployed 24 long-haul waves routes in 2022 with 926TB of wavelength capacity, enabling 400G services across these routes, spanning more than 20,000 route miles. In 2023, Zayo will exceed the number of new Long Haul Dark Fiber routes deployed in 2022.

Zayo will complete 8 long-haul construction projects in 2023, totalling 2,951 route miles and 708,000 fiber miles.

Zayo is estimated to complete 32 400G routes in 2023 with 14 completed in the first half of the year.

400G Connectivity

Zayo is also upgrading its IP Core to support 400G connectivity, providing better routing performance, stability, high bandwidth, and reduced pricing for customers. The company has partnered with Juniper Networks, a global leader in IP networking, cloud, and connected security solutions for next-gen IP Core connectivity.

Enhance Customer Experience and Service Delivery

Zayo has also optimized its service delivery with rebuilt processes that utilize automation to make working with Zayo easier for customers. Since implementing these changes, the company had its largest install quarter in history in Q4 2022. Zayo's network spans over 16 million fiber miles and 139,000 route miles.