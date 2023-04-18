Zayo Announces Fastest Transatlantic Route Connecting Manchester to New York

Zayo Group Holdings, a global communications infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of a new transatlantic route connecting Manchester to New York. This is the fastest direct network route, offering a direct subsea cable route to North America without the need to backhaul to global internet hubs in London and Paris. This will reduce transatlantic latency, improve the user experience, and enhance performance for Zayo's customers.

Additional Transatlantic Cable

This investment is an additional transatlantic cable for Zayo, connecting their packet IP network between North America and Continental Europe. The new subsea cable route provides customers with added diversity and resiliency, offering immediate access to New York. As a result, customers in the North of England and across Europe will receive faster and more efficient connections to North America.

Europe Home for Largest Internet Hubs

The launch of this new transatlantic route supports the growing needs of the European communications infrastructure landscape and is aligned with the UK government's Northern Powerhouse vision for a globally connected Northern economy. The investment will provide a faster, Northern-based direct gateway for the independent internet exchanges in the North of England and Scotland and more resilience and reliability in the North.

Zayo Customers to have three internet routes

By upgrading the Manchester internet gateway and leveraging capacity from Zayo's Zeus subsea cable, a direct route to Amsterdam has been added. This gives Zayo's customers three internet routes from Manchester to the US, Dublin, and The Netherlands, complementing the three routes to London.

The new Manchester transatlantic route will also act as an alternative path for all packet traffic in Amsterdam, reducing latency for customers in The Netherlands.

According to the statement, Zayo has already invested significantly in their European fiber platform, upgrading key connectivity corridors between Paris and Marseille, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, and Zeus, the most robust and protected connection between the UK and Continental Europe. Zayo plans to continue expanding its footprint in Europe, with more capacity and routes set to launch later this year.