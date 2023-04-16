Sparkle Enhances Global Optical Network With Infinera and Nokia

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy, has announced the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies supplied by Infinera and Nokia on its global optical terrestrial and subsea networks. The move aims to enhance its offering and meet the increasing market demand worldwide.

Increase in Transmission Capacity

Sparkle's deployment of C band + L band ("C+L") photonic nodes on the terrestrial links in Europe, the Middle East, and South America is expected to increase its transmission capacity up to 38.4 Tbps per fiber pair. This will provide high-performance, scalable, and guaranteed connectivity services up to 800G per wavelength between key locations.

According to the statement, The new technology will be deployed initially between 23 major Points of Presence (PoPs) in Europe, over a distance of 12,465 km, with the first link connecting Milan with Frankfurt. Sparkle's proprietary optical subsea links, including the upcoming BlueMed fiber pairs, will also benefit from the C+L technology.

Capacity Enhancement using C+ L technology

All new capacity enhancement on the MedNautilus in the Mediterranean Basin, Curie in the Pacific Ocean, Seabras and Monet in the Atlantic, as well as on the remaining subsea infrastructures, will be deployed using the C+L technology. This will allow even more flexibility in managing bandwidth and spectrum services, further pushing their initial design capacity.

With this extensive deployment of the C+L technology on its network, Sparkle reinforces its competitiveness and its leadership in the global telecommunications market.

The move by Sparkle is expected to attract more customers and improve the company's standing in the industry. It also shows that the company is taking steps to remain at the forefront of the telecommunications industry, providing its customers with the best and most advanced technology.