Mauritius Telecom T3 Subsea Cable Lands in Mauritius

Mauritius Telecom strengthens its very high-speed internet connectivity with the implementation of its third subsea cable of the latest technology, the T3 cable. Mauritius Telecom (MT) announced the landing of the T3 cable last Friday, on March 24. The contracted supplier ASN and cable ship CS Teliri connected the first end of the cable to the landing station in the south of Mauritius (Bay Jacotet).

Mauritius Telecom Subsea Cables

Mauritius Telecom is continuing its investments to support the digital transformation of Mauritius, and so is its investment in a third subsea cable. Submarine cables serve as a backbone for economic development, acting as digital data connections. Globally, 98% of international internet traffic passes through submarine cables. According to the statement by the company, Mauritius Telecom is already operating 2 fiber optic submarine cables, SAFE (South Africa Far East) - 13,500 km cable and LION (Lower Indian Ocean Network) - 1,060 km cable, commissioned in 2002 and 2009, respectively.

Mauritius Telecom Third Subsea Cable - T3

Mauritius Telecom says it has invested in a third cable, T3, to diversify its digital roads. The T3 cable initially connects Mauritius to South Africa and offers increased redundancy and resiliency. As a result, the resilience of MT's submarine telecom infrastructures is ensured, and service disruptions are minimized in the event of cuts in existing cables.

The T3 cable, which is 3200 km long, has a capacity of 18 Tbps and increases the total available capacity while offering low latency. As a result, Mauritius Telecom can cater to the increased demands of consumers and businesses. The T3 cable has a life span of 25 years.

According to the statement, after laying the T3 cable in Mauritius, the cable ship Teliri will continue its route by laying the submarine cable to South Africa. The commissioning of the T3 cable is scheduled for the end of 2023.