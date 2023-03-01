Mauritius Telecom to Deploy Aprecomm’s Network Intelligence Solutions

Aprecomm, India's leading Network Intelligence company, announced that Mauritius Telecom, the leading provider of digital services and solutions for residential and business customers in Mauritius, will deploy Aprecomm's AI-enabled Network Intelligence solutions to enhance visibility and optimize residential Wi-Fi connections.

Enhancing Internet Experience for 3 Lakh Households

Mauritius Telecom is Mauritius's largest Internet Service Provider (ISP), offering cellular and high-speed broadband services. This agreement is anticipated to have a significant impact on internet users from 300,000 households, as it enables Mauritius Telecom to implement a proactive Network Intelligence transformation. This initiative aims to enhance customer experience and reduce the resolution time for customer-end issues across Mauritius Telecom's broadband network.

Pramod Gummaraj, the CEO of Aprecomm, said, "We are excited to team up with Mauritius Telecom and implement cutting-edge technology into their network in order to help them cut down on support ticket response times by as much as half and provide a dramatically better experience for their customers. Network Innovation focused on customer experience could be deployed across in the coming months."

Speaking on the development, Kapil Reesaul, CEO of Mauritius Telecom, said, "Mauritius Telecom is the forefront runner in continuous investments in technology to keep innovating and providing the best service to its consumers. The partnership with Aprecomm will help us in our efforts to ensure the best experience across our broadband consumers with faster and proactive resolution of potential issues."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm, said, "With Aprecomm's vendor agnostic technology, Mauritius Telecom will be able to manage and monitor Network Elements through a unified interface, ensuring assured internet experience to their customers."

Yagianath Rosunee, CTO of Mauritius Telecom, said, "Network Automation will allow us to bring the best possible experience to our end customers. Measurable customer experience and proactive actions to improve it will be part of this partnership as Aprecomm technology is aligned towards Network Automation."

The integration between Mauritius Telecom and Aprecomm not only provides measurable improvements but also leads to reduced maintenance costs and enhanced customer satisfaction for one of the rapidly expanding ISPs in the country.