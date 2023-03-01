India Seems to be on the Right Path with Indigenous 4G/5G Stack

India has been working on a homegrown 4G/5G stack for a long time now. This is what BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) would deploy as well. The stack that BSNL would deploy would first work on 4G, and then it is upgradeable to 5G as well. India seems to be going on the right track here, as over 18 countries have showered their interest in the technology stack.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, union telecom minister of India, said that India is in talks with 18 countries that are interested in implementing the 4G/5G technology stack that India has developed. As per an ET report, the minister said that the technology first has to be tested and then only the next step can be taken. This is why BSNL will be deploying 4G first and then 5G later.

India would benefit from the demand for indigenous technology from foreign countries. Especially when some of these countries are major nations. It would ensure that India can be put on the global map for telecom technology and also become Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. Right now, a few major telecom vendors supply the stack and equipment to telcos in almost every country of the world.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also added that the 5G rollout speed of India has been super impressive. The government had targeted over 200 districts in phase 1 of the 5G rollout by March 31, 2023. But so far, over 387 districts have already received 5G. Both the Indian telecom operators, including Jio and Airtel, are aggressively rolling out 5G throughout the country. Jio has reached more than 300 cities with its 5G, while Airtel is reaching the 200 mark fast. BSNL would become the first telecom operator in India to be using indigenous 4G and 5G equipment end-to-end for rollout in India.