Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm Achieve Over 1.6 Gbps 5G Upload Speed on mmWave

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Four component carriers (4CC) were aggregated, and by balancing upload and download patterns, Singtel, a leading telecommunications company in Singapore, achieved these peak speeds using a test device.

Highlights

  • This significantly higher uplink capacity will bolster industry 4.0 applications.
  • The test device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.
  • Deployment of 5G millimeter wave technology is a major boost for enterprises.

Follow Us

Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm Achieve Over 1.6 Gbps 5G Upload Speed on mmWave

In an Industry first, Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm announced that the technology partners have successfully achieved a maximum upload speed of 1.6 Gbps on 5G millimetre (mmWave). Four component carriers (4CC) were aggregated, and by balancing upload and download patterns, Singtel, a leading telecommunications company in Singapore, achieved these peak upload speeds using a test device.

Also Read: 11 Announcements From Ericsson So Far During MWC23

Higher Uplink Capacity/Speeds

This significantly higher uplink capacity will bolster industry applications in manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, entertainment and news production, which often require higher uplink capacity. According to the release, Singtel is able to vary the uplink and downlink throughput effectively and provide a higher uplink ratio for 5G mmWave, thus increasing the uplink peak cell throughput. The test device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Demand for Higher Uplink Speeds

Amidst the increasing demand from enterprises for faster upload speeds to transfer large data volumes or process complex applications such as high-precision quality control and manufacturing operations, this accomplishment is crucial and timely. Moreover, these upload speeds provide substantial support to enterprises seeking to handle heavy video streaming applications effectively.

Also Read: Singtel Partners Ericsson for Mobile Network Energy Savings

"With the enhanced 5G upload speed and Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one 5G and multi-access edge compute business orchestration platform, enterprises will be better able to analyse the performance of their devices and network and increase the capability of real-time performance monitoring and feedback," said the technology partners in a joint statement.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments