Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm Achieve Over 1.6 Gbps 5G Upload Speed on mmWave

In an Industry first, Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm announced that the technology partners have successfully achieved a maximum upload speed of 1.6 Gbps on 5G millimetre (mmWave). Four component carriers (4CC) were aggregated, and by balancing upload and download patterns, Singtel, a leading telecommunications company in Singapore, achieved these peak upload speeds using a test device.

Also Read: 11 Announcements From Ericsson So Far During MWC23

Higher Uplink Capacity/Speeds

This significantly higher uplink capacity will bolster industry applications in manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, entertainment and news production, which often require higher uplink capacity. According to the release, Singtel is able to vary the uplink and downlink throughput effectively and provide a higher uplink ratio for 5G mmWave, thus increasing the uplink peak cell throughput. The test device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Demand for Higher Uplink Speeds

Amidst the increasing demand from enterprises for faster upload speeds to transfer large data volumes or process complex applications such as high-precision quality control and manufacturing operations, this accomplishment is crucial and timely. Moreover, these upload speeds provide substantial support to enterprises seeking to handle heavy video streaming applications effectively.

Also Read: Singtel Partners Ericsson for Mobile Network Energy Savings

"With the enhanced 5G upload speed and Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one 5G and multi-access edge compute business orchestration platform, enterprises will be better able to analyse the performance of their devices and network and increase the capability of real-time performance monitoring and feedback," said the technology partners in a joint statement.