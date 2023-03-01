Ooredoo Group Partners with Huawei to Upgrade Networks

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, 2023, Ooredoo Group announced a key partnership with Huawei. Under the partnership, Ooredoo will adopt Huawei's tech and wireless solutions, including 5G, in some of its MENA (Middle East and North Africa) operating companies. The new partnership with Huawei will see Ooredoo using the former's tech and solutions in Tunisia, Oman, Iraq, and Kuwait. Ooredoo will be taking the help of Huawei to upgrade networks and deliver transformational digital experiences for end users.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo said, "Seeking, establishing and developing partnerships such as that we enjoy with Huawei enables us to quickly and efficiently respond to the ever-growing digital requirements of our industry and markets. This new agreement reflects our committed pursuit of advanced technologies and innovative solutions, in order to enable us to offer our customers an upgraded, ever-improving digital experience."

Yang Chaobin, President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei, said, "This collaboration is based on our already strong long-standing partnership with Ooredoo and records a new milestone in the cooperation. Huawei is committed to bringing the most advanced solutions to each country and ensuring the best support."

It is worth recalling that both these companies have already been working together since 2021. Huawei and Ooredoo signed an agreement in 2021 which was for a five-year strategic global framework. This new partnership announcement signifies closer cooperation and comes at a key time when 5G is being deployed at a large scale globally. Huawei is going to benefit a lot from this partnership as the company has lost a lot of business in some of its key markets such as India and the US.

Ooredoo’s strong relationship with Huawei underpinned the ICT leader’s role as a pioneer in 5G, with Huawei supporting Ooredoo’s launch of the world’s first commercial 5G network in 2018.