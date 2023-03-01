Enea Launches Dual-Mode Policy Manager

Enea, a leading telecom and cybersecurity software specialist, announced the launch of its new Policy Manager network function. This new dual-mode policy control function will enable Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to develop diverse policy use cases for subscribers and IoT devices in cloud-native deployments.

Enea Dual Mode Policy Manager

The Enea dual-mode Policy Manager leverages a unified subscriber profile to reap the advantages of cost-effectiveness and consistency, alongside the ability to handle real time policy decisions in 4G and 5G networks.

According to the company, Enea Policy Manager provides an easy-to-use policy creation and session management environment in a converged solution to the network operator's challenge to provide consistency across network access, e.g., 5G Standalone (SA) and 4G while transforming to cloud environments and handling the scale as each connected subscriber or IoT device requires at least one policy session. Enea Policy Manager provides an easy-to-use policy creation and session management by working with a common network data layer.

Handling 5x the number of policies by competitors' solutions, Enea Policy Manager resolves the scale, cloud transformation and interfacing requirements with the 5G network data layer while avoiding issues of separate 4G and 5G policy solutions.

Osvaldo Aldao, Enea's Vice President of Product Management, commented: "The role of the policy control function is only getting more complex. MNOs are struggling to implement a common view on subscriber data from existing proprietary 4G PCRF systems combined with the new 5G PCF in a seamless way. Our Policy Manager solves this problem for operators, aligning all key aspects of a truly convergent 4G and 5G policy control system, in a way that allows MNOs to deliver consistent quality of experience and monetization tools across all access types."

As a dual-mode policy offer, the Enea Policy Manager provides operators with both the 4G PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) and the 5G PCF (Policy Control Function) using a combined subscriber data plan stored in a common network data layer.

Delivering choice for the operator deployment, the Enea Policy Manager integrates with both 5G charging systems (5GCHF) and legacy charging systems to provide a seamless migration between network access types.

Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus Ready program

Enea also announced that it is joining the Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus Ready program. According to a statement, The introduction of Enea’s Telecom product portfolio will further enhance mobile operators' ability to unlock the potential of 5G and provide more choice in pre-validated solutions to ensure a faster time to deployment for solutions.