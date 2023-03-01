Akash Ambani Talks about Jio’s 5G Rollout

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, during the post-budget webinar coordinated by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) DPIIT on Feb 28, talked about the 5G rollout of Reliance Jio. Along with this, Akash Ambani also talked about how 5G can help different verticals. He recalled the 5G launch that took place at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. After that, he talked about how Jio is deploying the world's largest standalone network architecture in India.

So far, Reliance Jio has deployed more than 40,000 sites and 2,50,000 cells of the 5G network in the 700 MHz and 3500 MHz bands. The Jio chairman said that they are on track to achieve their declared goal of covering the entire nation with 5G by the end of December 2023. Akash Ambani said that this will be the world's fastest 5G rollout.

Akash Ambani said, "The impact on 5G that will have on India’s growing economy is immense. There is no other technology that has given us various growth sectors like 5G has as a rapidly growing emerging economy India’s uniquely positioned to take lead in the use of 5G technology for the betterment of society and livelihood of over 140 Crore Indians."

On Tuesday, Jio announced that its 5G has reached 25 more cities in the country, taking the total number of 5G cities in India to 304. Jio has been allowing consumers to experience its 5G at no additional cost. To experience Jio's 5G, customers need a 5G SA-supported smartphone. Along with that, the customer needs the Jio Welcome Offer.

With the Jio Welcome Offer, customers can get 1 Gbps+ speed with truly unlimited data. Jio has been rolling out 5G at a rapid pace in almost every part of the nation and by the end of 2023, it should likely be able to cover India with its 5G SA networks.