Relive Your Glory Days With These Indian Movies About College Life on OTT

Undoubtedly, our college years were among the best times of our life. Over the first week, some of us may have even gone from exclaiming, "I can't wait to get out of here!" to gradually settling in without even realising it. But, even if it has its ups and downs, one will undoubtedly long for such times. In light of this, what better way to relive your college years than to watch movies about them? A few Indian films on college life perfectly represent the highs and lows, friendships, heartbreaks, and everything else we went through there.

Also Read: 6 New Netflix Original Films and Web Series You Must Not Miss

Here is a list of 6 Indian films you may watch on OTT services that are based on college life.

Happy Days – Telugu

Following a series of challenges, eight engineering college students create an unbreakable relationship. Varun Sandesh, Rahul Haridas, Nikhil Siddharth, and other actors are featured in the Telugu film about coming of age. Sekhar Kammula directed the movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pilla Zamindar – Telugu

As Praveen is the wealthy landlord's grandson, he has been spoiled his entire life. He is sent to a college in a village, where he picks up important life skills and develops the maturity to inherit his grandfather's money. Nani, Haripriya, Bindhu Madhavi, and more actors can be seen in the Telugu movie. The director of the movie is Ashok G.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Voot

Also Read: Top Fantasy Web Series Available on Netflix for Streaming You Into a New World

3 Idiots – Hindi

Farhan and Raju look for Rancho, a missing friend who gave them the courage to think outside the box. As they continue looking for Rancho, they reminisce about their time in college. Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi play the film's title characters. Rajkumar Hirani directed the lauded Hindi film.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Chhichhore – Hindi

Anirudh, a middle-aged man, remembers his college days with his buddies, who were called losers, and goes back in time. Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and other deserving performers appear in this Hindi movie set in a college. Nitesh Tiwari directed the rom-com film.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hridayam – Telugu

Arun's path is followed in Hridayam as he develops bad habits in college and later matures into a responsible adult. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran play key parts in the film. Vineeth Sreenivasan directed the Malayalam film.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: Best Indian Mystery-Thriller Films on OTT to Watch for a Fascinating Experience

Aanandam – Malayalam

In the coming-of-age film Aanandam, a group of friends are followed as they embark on their first college trip to Goa and Hampi. These encounters aid them in navigating their emotions and relationships. Arun Kurian, Roshan Mathew, Anarkali Marikar, Siddhi Mahajankatti, and other leading actors can be seen in the Malayalam film's ensemble cast. Vineeth Sreenivasan directed the movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video