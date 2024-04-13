Vaisakhi 2024: 3 Bollywood Films on OTT That Captivate Punjabi Culture

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

From Jab We Met to Dil Bole Hadippa, enjoy these Bollywood films this Vaisakhi 2024.

Highlights

  • Jab We Met : Find love and Punjab's beauty with a free-spirited girl and a brooding businessman.
  • Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi : Dive into Amritsar's heart and rediscover love with a shy husband's sweet gesture.
  • Dil Bole Hadippa : Romance, comedy, and the true spirit of Punjab come alive in a story of dreams and disguises.

Follow Us

Vaisakhi 2024: 3 Bollywood Films on OTT That Captivate Punjabi Culture
The lovely harvest celebration of Vaisakhi is here, and we can already sense the spirit of gratitude and community in the air. This event, known as Bohag Bihu, Pohela Boishakh, Puthandu, and Vishu, is widely celebrated in Punjab and throughout India on April 13th. Because it is the holiday of togetherness, you should not pass up the opportunity to assemble with everyone and watch Bollywood films that beautifully reflect Punjabi culture.

Also Read: Here Are Few Hindi Movies About Patriotism to Watch




Here are the three movies to watch on OTT during Vaisakhi 2024.

Jab We Met (2007)

The film, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, tells the story of a devastated tycoon and the high-spirited girl Geet, who fall in love. The film was shot primarily in Chandigarh and Patiala. Many memorable scenes depict the wonderful Punjabi culture and Patiala's vibrant green and yellow plains. "Mauja Hi Mauja" and "Nagada Nagada," songs with catchy Punjabi lyrics, are still popular today, while Kapoor Khan's iconic speech "Sikhni Hoon Main Bhatinda Ki" encapsulates the essence of Punjab in the film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Set in Amritsar, this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma portrays the heart of Punjabi culture. During the second half of the film, the famed Golden Temple is used to film the soulful song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai." Taani (Anushka Sharma) realizes that God exists in everyone, including her husband Surinder (Shah Rukh Khan), eloquently capturing the holy air of this region. This magnificent temple is the holiest site in the Sikh faith and is part of the larger gurdwara complex known as Harmandir Sahib.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas releasing in April 2024

Dil Bole Hadippa (2009)

The title itself conveys the essence of Punjab. This Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukherji starred tale of romance, comedy, and music is directed by Yash Raj Films and shot in the town of Ropar, a marketplace for agricultural products, making it an excellent pick for capturing the authenticity, flair, and dialect of Punjab. This is a film that depicts the well-known culture of Punjab, complete with lassi, ghee, dal makhani, chewing sugarcane, and those beautiful golden mustard fields.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 4.7/10

These cinematic gems offer viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture from the comfort of their homes.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Not for long.. This Desi 4G is already failing. Losses are increasing since decades. Customers and network both is 1/4th…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Good news from USA in telecom service in rural areas.

Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Poland is much ahead compare to lndia in 5g network and FTTH broadband services. 10 gbps broadband connections at very…

Orange Poland Expands Network With New Base Stations in Q1

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Airtel 5g can grow more with their fixed 5g network in small towns and rural areas.

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Smartphone with Linux os distros are safe to use.

Apple Sending Alerts to iPhone Users for State-Sponsored Pegasus Attacks

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments