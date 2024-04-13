vodafone idea introduces rs 125 prepaid pack

After the introduction of two new prepaid plans worth Rs 19 and Rs 49, Vi has introduced a new Rs 125 plan for the users. It is yet another data voucher from the company. In a short-span Vi has silently brought many new prepaid plans. These plans are aimed at helping the telco boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) and overall revenues. Vi's prepaid packs are available for customers throughout all the telecom circles and can be recharged through the official website of Vi or its mobile app available for both iOS and Android users.









Vodafone Idea Rs 125 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 125 plan is a data voucher. It will come with a service validity of 28 days and will give users 1GB of daily data. Since it is a data add-on pack, users need to have an active base prepaid plan to make use of it. This means that the total amount of data that this plan will give to the consumers is 28GB.

There are several data vouchers that Vi users can recharge with. Some plans are bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits while some only come with data. Some plans offer lump-sum data, while some offer daily data. There are also plans that offer unlimited data during nighttime. It won't be wrong to say that there's something for everyone.

The new Rs 19 plan from Vi comes with 1GB of data, and it has a validity of only one day. The plan's validity expires on the same day it is recharged, at 11:59 PM. The Rs 49 plan, another new offering from the telco comes with 20GB of data, and this plan also has a validity of only one day, and it also expires at 11:59 PM on the day it is recharged.