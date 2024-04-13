Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 125 Prepaid Pack

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 125 plan is a data voucher. It will come with a service validity of 28 days and will give users 1GB of daily data. Since it is a data add-on pack, users need to have an active base prepaid plan to make use of it.

Highlights

  • After the introduction of two new prepaid plans worth Rs 19 and Rs 49, Vi has introduced a new Rs 125 plan for the users.
  • In a short-span Vi has silently brought many new prepaid plans.
  • The new Rs 19 plan from Vi comes with 1GB of data, and it has a validity of only one day.

Follow Us

vodafone idea introduces rs 125 prepaid pack

After the introduction of two new prepaid plans worth Rs 19 and Rs 49, Vi has introduced a new Rs 125 plan for the users. It is yet another data voucher from the company. In a short-span Vi has silently brought many new prepaid plans. These plans are aimed at helping the telco boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) and overall revenues. Vi's prepaid packs are available for customers throughout all the telecom circles and can be recharged through the official website of Vi or its mobile app available for both iOS and Android users.




Read More - Vodafone Idea FPO to Raise Rs 18000 Crore will Open on April 18, 2024

Vodafone Idea Rs 125 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 125 plan is a data voucher. It will come with a service validity of 28 days and will give users 1GB of daily data. Since it is a data add-on pack, users need to have an active base prepaid plan to make use of it. This means that the total amount of data that this plan will give to the consumers is 28GB.

Read More - How Big Will the Next Tariff Hike Be?

There are several data vouchers that Vi users can recharge with. Some plans are bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits while some only come with data. Some plans offer lump-sum data, while some offer daily data. There are also plans that offer unlimited data during nighttime. It won't be wrong to say that there's something for everyone.

The new Rs 19 plan from Vi comes with 1GB of data, and it has a validity of only one day. The plan's validity expires on the same day it is recharged, at 11:59 PM. The Rs 49 plan, another new offering from the telco comes with 20GB of data, and this plan also has a validity of only one day, and it also expires at 11:59 PM on the day it is recharged.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Not for long.. This Desi 4G is already failing. Losses are increasing since decades. Customers and network both is 1/4th…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Good news from USA in telecom service in rural areas.

Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Poland is much ahead compare to lndia in 5g network and FTTH broadband services. 10 gbps broadband connections at very…

Orange Poland Expands Network With New Base Stations in Q1

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Airtel 5g can grow more with their fixed 5g network in small towns and rural areas.

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Smartphone with Linux os distros are safe to use.

Apple Sending Alerts to iPhone Users for State-Sponsored Pegasus Attacks

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments