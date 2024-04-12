Vantage Data Centers Set to Expand Presence With Second Zurich Campus

Vantage Data Centers announces the opening of its second Zurich campus, ZRH2, to meet the rising demand for advanced computing solutions.

Highlights

  • Second campus to offer 24 MW of IT capacity, complementing ZRH1.
  • Focus on energy efficiency and sustainability with waste heat utilisation and green features.
  • Conveniently located near Zurich Airport and City Center.

Hyperscale data center provider Vantage Data Centers announced on Thursday that it will open a second Zurich campus (ZRH2) this summer. With 24 MW of critical IT capacity, this carrier-neutral facility will complement Vantage's Zurich campus (ZRH1), providing a combined capacity of 64 MW to cater to the growing computing needs of businesses.

Strategic Expansion

Vantage said this campus is its 33rd globally, and the decision to launch ZRH2 comes amid surging global demand for advanced computing capabilities, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications.

Located 30 kilometres north of Zurich's City Center in Glattfelden, ZRH2 offers 226,000 square feet (21,000 square meters) of space for hyper scalers, cloud providers, and large enterprises. The campus is situated over 20 kilometres from Vantage's ZRH1 campus in Winterthur and is 15 minutes from Zurich Airport, ensuring convenient access for clients.

"Zurich is a rapidly growing data center market due to its strategic central location and its global financial leadership, and we expect to continue developing in this market based on customer demand," said Vantage Data Centers, EMEA.

"Across Europe and the globe, the demand for highly efficient, hyperscale data centers is booming to meet the needs of next-generation applications, from powerful AI models to high-performance computing and cloud transformation. Vantage is prepared to meet that demand for current and new customers, and we look forward to opening the doors of our latest data center this summer," Vantage added.

Sustainable Design Focus

Vantage said in line with the company's "Sustainable by Design" blueprint, ZRH2 will prioritise energy efficiency with industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE) metrics, while also implementing waste heat utilisation techniques to reduce external energy consumption.

Additionally, the facility will provide waste heat to a nearby hotel and seminar center and incorporate rainwater infiltration and green roof features to minimise environmental impact.

The company says it is on schedule to onboard customers to ZRH2 this summer amid growing regional demand.

