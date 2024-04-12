Robi Boosts 4G Data Speeds by 130 Percent in 2023



Bangladeshi operator Robi reports that the data speed on its network has improved by 130 percent, while voice quality was upgraded by 50 percent over the past year. With this Robi promises improved 4.5G Supernet with enhanced coverage and speed. Robi said that by using spectrum refarming, the company has recalibrated the use of its available spectrum for 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, which has led to improved voice and data experiences in 2023 compared to 2022. More than 1,000 sites were added in 2023, resulting in an expansion of the 4G population coverage to an impressive 98.8 percent.

Enhanced 4.5G Supernet

Robi has also deployed the L2600 spectrum to optimise network capacity in areas that needed capacity to deal with the rising data traffic, which helped to improve the data service for the customers, the telco said.

Additionally, Robi has deployed AI-based software and machine learning tools to make the network more intelligent, optimising traffic loads and enriching customer experiences in voice and data.

Network Optimisation

Robi said, "2023 will go down as the year when we laid the foundation of smart network infrastructure to support the Smart Bangladesh vision. As a result, Robi's focus extends beyond traditional connectivity service to seamlessly facilitate a digital lifestyle, enhancing daily experiences in unprecedented ways. This aligns seamlessly with Robi's positioning as a leading digital brand, where the expansive 4.5G Supernet embodies the ethos of 'Believe, You Can.'"

As a result of the measures and network enhancements, Robi said the call drop rate, a key voice quality parameter, came down to 0.3 percent, which is better than the benchmark set by the telecom regulator.