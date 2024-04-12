Robi Boosts 4G Data Speeds by 130 Percent in 2023

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Through spectrum refarming and network optimisation, Robi has elevated both data and voice services, aligning with Bangladesh's digital future.

Highlights

  • Improved data speed by 130 percent.
  • Enhanced voice quality by 50 percent.
  • Expansion of 4G coverage to 98.8 percent.

Follow Us

Robi Boosts 4G Data Speeds by 130 Percent in 2023
Bangladeshi operator Robi reports that the data speed on its network has improved by 130 percent, while voice quality was upgraded by 50 percent over the past year. With this Robi promises improved 4.5G Supernet with enhanced coverage and speed. Robi said that by using spectrum refarming, the company has recalibrated the use of its available spectrum for 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, which has led to improved voice and data experiences in 2023 compared to 2022. More than 1,000 sites were added in 2023, resulting in an expansion of the 4G population coverage to an impressive 98.8 percent.

Also Read: Robi Achieves 98.5 Percent 4G Population Coverage in Bangladesh




Enhanced 4.5G Supernet

Robi has also deployed the L2600 spectrum to optimise network capacity in areas that needed capacity to deal with the rising data traffic, which helped to improve the data service for the customers, the telco said.

Additionally, Robi has deployed AI-based software and machine learning tools to make the network more intelligent, optimising traffic loads and enriching customer experiences in voice and data.

Also Read: Robi Axiata Improves Network in Bangladesh With 2600 MHz Spectrum Deployment

Network Optimisation

Robi said, "2023 will go down as the year when we laid the foundation of smart network infrastructure to support the Smart Bangladesh vision. As a result, Robi's focus extends beyond traditional connectivity service to seamlessly facilitate a digital lifestyle, enhancing daily experiences in unprecedented ways. This aligns seamlessly with Robi's positioning as a leading digital brand, where the expansive 4.5G Supernet embodies the ethos of 'Believe, You Can.'"

As a result of the measures and network enhancements, Robi said the call drop rate, a key voice quality parameter, came down to 0.3 percent, which is better than the benchmark set by the telecom regulator.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

sudhakar :

Do not keep any phones near you at least during sleeping. Keep them far or in the flight mode. If…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

sudhakar :

BSNL is in the safer side than vi.

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

sudhakar :

I don't know why the tt and et telecom authors are triggering STV price hike related news. _hit.

How Big Will the Next Tariff Hike Be?

sudhakar :

Is 4G data, 4G VoLTE and 5G data and 5G VoNR working during international roaming*?. means : Using airtel or…

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

Faraz :

Jio has very bad network in Jharkhand and borders of Bihar. While in rest of Bihar, Jio & Airtel are…

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments