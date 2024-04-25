Vantage Enters Irish Market With Over EUR 1 Billion Investment for Dublin Campus

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The first two phases consist of 52 MW of IT capacity, with the first phase expected to be operational in late 2024, Vantage said on Wednesday.

Highlights

  • DUB1 campus to offer 52 MW of IT capacity upon completion.
  • Commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
  • Strategic location 15 kilometers from Dublin City Center.

Follow Us

Vantage Enters Irish Market With Over EUR 1 Billion Investment for Dublin Campus
Vantage Data Centers announced its entrance into the Irish market with the development of a multiphase data center campus named DUB1. The company will invest over EUR 1 billion across multiple phases to support the construction and delivery of the campus in Ireland, one of the largest data center markets in Europe. The first two phases will offer a combined IT capacity of 52 MW, with the first phase expected to be operational in late 2024, Vantage said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Set to Expand Presence With Second Zurich Campus




Vantage DUB1 Campus

The flagship Ireland campus will be located approximately 15 kilometers from Dublin City Center in Profile Park, Grange Castle. Situated on 22 acres, the 405,000-square-foot campus will consist of one 32 MW facility and one 20 MW facility. The campus also has available land and power to add a third facility in the future, the company said.

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Like other facilities, the new campus is being built in alignment with Vantage's sustainable blueprint to deliver an annualised Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 using virtually no water for cooling. Vantage said it is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, aligning with Ireland's climate action plans and the environmental commitments of the company's key customers.

The DUB1 campus will include an on-site 100 MVA multi-fuel generation plant capable of running a combination of fuels, primarily hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, and gas fed by Gas Networks Ireland.

Community Partnership

In addition, Vantage plans to deploy HVO in place of conventional diesel fuel throughout its fleet of backup generators and is working to obtain corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for green energy, such as biomethane from local providers.

"With Dublin being one of the biggest data center markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution and signifies the start of a strong partnership with local officials and the community," said Vantage Data Centers.

Also Read: Vantage Data Centers Secures USD 3 Billion Green Loan for North America Expansion

Green Loan for North American Expansion

Upon completion, DUB1 will mark Vantage's 14th EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) campus. Vantage will create approximately 165 jobs to operate the DUB1 campus in Ireland.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Vantage Data Centers said it has secured a USD 3 billion green loan to fund the ongoing development of its North American data center platform.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

bharat khanna :

where are the plans?no details , whats new whats changed?

Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Jobins :

Vi should decrease the tariff somewhere near to Jio's. So it can grab users from Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

If out of 481, 108 is 5G customers. That means customer on Jio 4G network reduced from 452 million in…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Sujata :

In my nearest enodeB, Jio switches off b40 daily at around 1 am, restores around 6 am. b3 and b5…

Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 27 Cities in Holi 2023

Faraz :

If they already reached 482 million, I wonder in how many months it will reach 500 million customers. Their ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments