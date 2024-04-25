Vantage Enters Irish Market With Over EUR 1 Billion Investment for Dublin Campus



Vantage Data Centers announced its entrance into the Irish market with the development of a multiphase data center campus named DUB1. The company will invest over EUR 1 billion across multiple phases to support the construction and delivery of the campus in Ireland, one of the largest data center markets in Europe. The first two phases will offer a combined IT capacity of 52 MW, with the first phase expected to be operational in late 2024, Vantage said on Wednesday.

Vantage DUB1 Campus

The flagship Ireland campus will be located approximately 15 kilometers from Dublin City Center in Profile Park, Grange Castle. Situated on 22 acres, the 405,000-square-foot campus will consist of one 32 MW facility and one 20 MW facility. The campus also has available land and power to add a third facility in the future, the company said.

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Like other facilities, the new campus is being built in alignment with Vantage's sustainable blueprint to deliver an annualised Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 using virtually no water for cooling. Vantage said it is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, aligning with Ireland's climate action plans and the environmental commitments of the company's key customers.

The DUB1 campus will include an on-site 100 MVA multi-fuel generation plant capable of running a combination of fuels, primarily hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable fuel, and gas fed by Gas Networks Ireland.

Community Partnership

In addition, Vantage plans to deploy HVO in place of conventional diesel fuel throughout its fleet of backup generators and is working to obtain corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for green energy, such as biomethane from local providers.

"With Dublin being one of the biggest data center markets in the world, this expansion further solidifies Vantage’s role at the forefront of the digital infrastructure revolution and signifies the start of a strong partnership with local officials and the community," said Vantage Data Centers.

Green Loan for North American Expansion

Upon completion, DUB1 will mark Vantage's 14th EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) campus. Vantage will create approximately 165 jobs to operate the DUB1 campus in Ireland.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Vantage Data Centers said it has secured a USD 3 billion green loan to fund the ongoing development of its North American data center platform.