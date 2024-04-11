How Big Will the Next Tariff Hike Be?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel believes that the telecom sector in India doesn’t have healthy benefits. What the telco means is that the investment for the companies is extremely high, while the returns are very low.

Highlights

  • Telecom operators in India have been waiting eagerly for the central elections or the Lok Sabha elections to be over.
  • The last time the Indian telecom sector witnessed a tariff hike, there was an increase of around 20-25% in the pricing of almost every plan.
  • The telcos will increase the tariffs by 15-17%.

Follow Us

how big will the next tariff hike

Telecom operators in India have been waiting eagerly for the central elections or the Lok Sabha elections to be over. This is because they can only go for tariff hikes after that. The last time the Indian telecom sector witnessed a tariff hike, there was an increase of around 20-25% in the pricing of almost every plan.




This time, according to an analyst (via RepublicWorld), the telcos will increase the tariffs by 15-17%. The elections will be over around June 1, 2024. The telco that is likely going to take the lead in increasing tariffs will be Bharti Airtel. While Airtel has been slowly increasing baseline tariffs in a phased manner, the telco has time and again affirmed its intention to raise tariffs.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Airtel believes that the telecom sector in India doesn’t have healthy benefits. What the telco means is that the investment for the companies is extremely high, while the returns are very low. With the next tariff hike, Airtel is likely going to cross the ARPU (average revenue per user) figure of Rs 250 before the end of FY25.

It is also worth noting that none of the telcos are monetising 5G yet. But the day isn’t too far when consumers will have to pay a little extra to consume 5G network services. For now, it is free for both prepaid and postpaid consumers.

Read More - Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also needs the tariff hike badly. The telco’s ARPU is growing very slowly. The same is the case for Reliance Jio. Without a tariff hike, these telcos will not be able to improve ARPU majorly like Airtel because they have a high quantum of low-paying customers in their subscriber mix. For Jio, the ARPU growth has been flat for several consecutive quarters now

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

PARAG SHAH :

vodafone should not raise rates , as they onlyhave 4g.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It's only good for Jio and Airtel users for their 5g smartphone but most people are 4g smartphone users in…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Jio and Airtel both lead in lndian telecom sector because of their expansion of FTTH broadband connection. Vi lost their…

Is Fixed Broadband the Next Big Opportunity for Telcos

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

BSNL should join in this race with the partnership with lSRO. But l very curious whether Elon musk starlink will…

Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom:…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

All lndian cable tv operators need DOCSlS 4.0 technology for their good quality broadband connection.

Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments