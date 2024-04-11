Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Vodafone Idea's Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB of data. The validity of the voucher is 1 day. Note that the plan will expire on the same day of the recharge at 11:59 pm. So even though it is mentioned that its validity is one day, it is less than a day.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new plan for customers.
  • This plan costs Rs 19.
  • It is a data voucher and offers data for a very short term.

Follow Us

vodafone idea brings new rs 19 plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new plan for customers. This plan costs Rs 19. It is a data voucher and offers data for a very short term. The move will enable Vi users to get more flexibility in their options when they are looking to recharge with a data voucher for short-term data needs. To recharge with a data voucher, a customer needs a base active prepaid plan. Let's check out the benefits offered with the Rs 19 plan of Vodafone Idea (Vi).




Read More - Vi Lost a Million Wireless Users in Feb 2024: TRAI Data

Vodafone Idea Rs 19 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB of data. The validity of the voucher is 1 day. Note that the plan will expire on the same day of the recharge at 11:59 pm. So even though it is mentioned that its validity is one day, it is less than a day. It can be used by subscribers who need 1GB of data to be used right away.

Much recently, Vodafone Idea also introduced a new Rs 49 prepaid plan. It is also a data voucher and its validity is also 1 day, where it also expires at the end of the day.

Read More - Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share Issue

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan

The Rs 49 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 20GB of data. It offers customers plenty of data to be used in one go. This plan also requires the customer to have a base active plan. If you recharge with the Rs 49 plan, then note that any unused data at 11:59 on the same day will expire with the plan.

This Rs 49 plan is very similar to the offerings of Jio and Airtel. Even the Rs 19 plan is similar to the plan offered by Jio, with the exception that Vi's plan only comes with a validity of one day.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

PARAG SHAH :

vodafone should not raise rates , as they onlyhave 4g.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It's only good for Jio and Airtel users for their 5g smartphone but most people are 4g smartphone users in…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Jio and Airtel both lead in lndian telecom sector because of their expansion of FTTH broadband connection. Vi lost their…

Is Fixed Broadband the Next Big Opportunity for Telcos

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

BSNL should join in this race with the partnership with lSRO. But l very curious whether Elon musk starlink will…

Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom:…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

All lndian cable tv operators need DOCSlS 4.0 technology for their good quality broadband connection.

Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments