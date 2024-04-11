vodafone idea brings new rs 19 plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new plan for customers. This plan costs Rs 19. It is a data voucher and offers data for a very short term. The move will enable Vi users to get more flexibility in their options when they are looking to recharge with a data voucher for short-term data needs. To recharge with a data voucher, a customer needs a base active prepaid plan. Let's check out the benefits offered with the Rs 19 plan of Vodafone Idea (Vi).









Vodafone Idea Rs 19 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB of data. The validity of the voucher is 1 day. Note that the plan will expire on the same day of the recharge at 11:59 pm. So even though it is mentioned that its validity is one day, it is less than a day. It can be used by subscribers who need 1GB of data to be used right away.

Much recently, Vodafone Idea also introduced a new Rs 49 prepaid plan. It is also a data voucher and its validity is also 1 day, where it also expires at the end of the day.

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan

The Rs 49 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 20GB of data. It offers customers plenty of data to be used in one go. This plan also requires the customer to have a base active plan. If you recharge with the Rs 49 plan, then note that any unused data at 11:59 on the same day will expire with the plan.

This Rs 49 plan is very similar to the offerings of Jio and Airtel. Even the Rs 19 plan is similar to the plan offered by Jio, with the exception that Vi's plan only comes with a validity of one day.