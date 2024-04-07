Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share Issue

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vodafone Idea's promoter Aditya Birla Group pitching in with additional capital through one of its subsidiaries will boost the confidence of other investors and companies as well.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) will issue preferential shares to the Aditya Birla Group entity Oriana Investments Ple Ltd.
  • This issue will be to raise Rs 2,075 crore.
  • Oriana Investments Ple Ltd will be given 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will issue preferential shares to the Aditya Birla Group entity Oriana Investments Ple Ltd. This issue will be to raise Rs 2,075 crore. It will be a part of the Rs 20,000 crore equity raise that the shareholders of the company have approved. Oriana Investments Ple Ltd will be given 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share).




The telco's board will get the votes from shareholders on April 8, 2024, for the move. This will be the Aditya Birla Group pitching in for the planned equity raise. However, Vodafone UK, another promoter of Vodafone Idea has already written off its investment in the Indian telco. The board has also approved an increase in authorised share capital from the existing Rs 75,000 crore (divided into Rs 70,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preferential share capital) to Rs 1,00,000 crore (divided into Rs 95,000 crore equity share capital and Rs 5,000 crore preference share capital).

Vodafone Idea's promoter Aditya Birla Group pitching in with additional capital through one of its subsidiaries will boost the confidence of other investors and companies as well. The telco plans to raise a total of Rs 45,000 crore, out of which Rs 25,000 crore will be in debt and Rs 20,000 will be in equity. The telco will utilise the funds to expand the 4G networks and also place commercial orders for 5G equipment. Vodafone Idea will also be able to pay off upcoming statutory dues with the help of the money raised.

Due to an inferior 4G network, Vodafone Idea has been losing customers to its private competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. With network expansion, the telco will be able to add new users and retain the existing ones.

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

