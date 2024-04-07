Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

India's 5G network infrastructure witnessed significant growth with the deployment of over 9,733 Base Transceiver Stations in March 2024.

Highlights

  • Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra lead deployment efforts.
  • Total 5G BTS count in India rises to 435,720.
  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are primary 5G operators, with Vodafone Idea fulfilling its 5G rollout obligation.

Follow Us

India Adds Over 9,000 5G BTS in March 2024
India witnessed the deployment of over 9,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories during March 2024, bolstering India's 5G network infrastructure. The latest data reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reveals significant progress in expanding the reach of 5G technology, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra leading the deployment efforts.

Also Read: India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January 2024




Top Three States with 5G Deployments

Uttar Pradesh (1) added 1,759 5G BTS, with the total count rising from 47,231 to 48,990. Recording a notable increase, Tamil Nadu (2) deployed 1,249 5G BTS, pushing the total count to 33,841 from 32,592. Witnessing steady growth, Maharashtra (3) saw the addition of 1,067 5G BTS, bringing the total to 45,283 from 44,216.

Other states, including Karnataka (4), West Bengal (5), and Bihar (6), also contributed to the expansion, underscoring the nationwide endeavour towards embracing the next-generation network.

5G BTS Deployed in March 2024

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
Feb 29, 2024Mar 31, 2024BTS Additions in Mar 2024
1Uttar Pradesh47231489901759
2Tamil Nadu32592338411249
3Maharashtra44216452831067
4Karnataka2799628675679
5West Bengal2756328192629
6Bihar2108721647560
7Rajasthan2508325496413
8Assam78638229366
9Haryana1526415604340
10Telangana1649416816322
11Andhra Pradesh1771318028315
12Kerala1885619152296
13Punjab1487215159287
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)65326745213
15Odisha1167711860183
16Madhya Pradesh1853718714177
17Delhi1117511350175
18Uttarakhand52815444163
19Jharkhand91119271160
20Himachal Pradesh38703972102
21Tripura1126117145
22Chhattisgarh6289633243
23Manipur87590934
24Gujarat291992923233
25Meghalaya63766225
26Arunachal Pradesh53155221
27Chandigarh (UT)72174120
28Nagaland67669519
29Puducherry (UT)52153514
30Goa96297513
31Mizoram4164237
32Sikkim3013043
33Laddakh2252261
34Andaman & Nicobar1151150
35UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3783780
Lakshadweep (UT)220
Total4,25,9874,35,7209,733

At the bottom, adding just 1 5G BTS, Ladakh's total deployment reaches 226. Maintaining the same count, Andaman and Nicobar's 5G BTS deployment remains at 115 and with no change, the total count in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu remains at 378.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Enables High-Speed Connectivity in Lakshadweep for Tourists

Total Deployment

The total number of 5G BTS in India surged from 425,987 to 435,720, marking a significant milestone in the country's journey towards 5G readiness.

5G in India

Currently, only two private operators in India, namely Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are deploying 5G Networks at scale. Vodafone Idea, the third private operator, has fulfilled its 5G minimum rollout obligation (MRO) in four circles with four vendors, as disclosed in its most recent investor presentation submitted to the exchange.

Also, 5G is currently offered for free, and there is no monetisation as of now, as there are no consumer use cases. However, as per recent reports, Bharti Airtel will likely go ahead with headline tariff hikes after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments