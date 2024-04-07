Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024



India witnessed the deployment of over 9,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories during March 2024, bolstering India's 5G network infrastructure. The latest data reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reveals significant progress in expanding the reach of 5G technology, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra leading the deployment efforts.

Top Three States with 5G Deployments

Uttar Pradesh (1) added 1,759 5G BTS, with the total count rising from 47,231 to 48,990. Recording a notable increase, Tamil Nadu (2) deployed 1,249 5G BTS, pushing the total count to 33,841 from 32,592. Witnessing steady growth, Maharashtra (3) saw the addition of 1,067 5G BTS, bringing the total to 45,283 from 44,216.

Other states, including Karnataka (4), West Bengal (5), and Bihar (6), also contributed to the expansion, underscoring the nationwide endeavour towards embracing the next-generation network.

5G BTS Deployed in March 2024

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on Feb 29, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 BTS Additions in Mar 2024 1 Uttar Pradesh 47231 48990 1759 2 Tamil Nadu 32592 33841 1249 3 Maharashtra 44216 45283 1067 4 Karnataka 27996 28675 679 5 West Bengal 27563 28192 629 6 Bihar 21087 21647 560 7 Rajasthan 25083 25496 413 8 Assam 7863 8229 366 9 Haryana 15264 15604 340 10 Telangana 16494 16816 322 11 Andhra Pradesh 17713 18028 315 12 Kerala 18856 19152 296 13 Punjab 14872 15159 287 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 6532 6745 213 15 Odisha 11677 11860 183 16 Madhya Pradesh 18537 18714 177 17 Delhi 11175 11350 175 18 Uttarakhand 5281 5444 163 19 Jharkhand 9111 9271 160 20 Himachal Pradesh 3870 3972 102 21 Tripura 1126 1171 45 22 Chhattisgarh 6289 6332 43 23 Manipur 875 909 34 24 Gujarat 29199 29232 33 25 Meghalaya 637 662 25 26 Arunachal Pradesh 531 552 21 27 Chandigarh (UT) 721 741 20 28 Nagaland 676 695 19 29 Puducherry (UT) 521 535 14 30 Goa 962 975 13 31 Mizoram 416 423 7 32 Sikkim 301 304 3 33 Laddakh 225 226 1 34 Andaman & Nicobar 115 115 0 35 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 378 378 0 Lakshadweep (UT) 2 2 0 Total 4,25,987 4,35,720 9,733

At the bottom, adding just 1 5G BTS, Ladakh's total deployment reaches 226. Maintaining the same count, Andaman and Nicobar's 5G BTS deployment remains at 115 and with no change, the total count in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu remains at 378.

Total Deployment

The total number of 5G BTS in India surged from 425,987 to 435,720, marking a significant milestone in the country's journey towards 5G readiness.

5G in India

Currently, only two private operators in India, namely Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are deploying 5G Networks at scale. Vodafone Idea, the third private operator, has fulfilled its 5G minimum rollout obligation (MRO) in four circles with four vendors, as disclosed in its most recent investor presentation submitted to the exchange.

Also, 5G is currently offered for free, and there is no monetisation as of now, as there are no consumer use cases. However, as per recent reports, Bharti Airtel will likely go ahead with headline tariff hikes after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.