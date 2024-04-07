Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan with New Benefits Arrives

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought back its Rs 49 plan for prepaid customers with revamped benefits. It is a data voucher and works on top of an active base prepaid plan. With the Rs 49 plan from Vi, users get plenty of data, but for a very short-validity. The detailed benefits of the plan are mentioned below.









Before we jump to the benefits, it is worth noting that the trend of the Rs 49 plan that Airtel started caught the attention of Jio, and now Vodafone Idea. What we mean to say is that Vi's Rs 49 plan is insipired by the plan that Airtel and Jio already offer. There's nothing wrong with that, customers should always have more options and if something works, then there's no shame in using it to maximise profits.

That said, let's check out the complete benefits of the Rs 49 plan from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan with Revamped Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan comes with a short-validity of just a day. The plan expires on the same day of the recharge at 11:59 PM, so take note of that before you make the recharge. With this Rs 49 plan from Vi, users get 20GB of data. This is the exact same amount of data that users get with the Rs 49 plan of Airtel and Jio.

This Rs 49 plan majorly serves customers who want to use plenty of data at one go in a short-duration, such as scenarios where someone has to make heavy downloads or streaming a T20 cricket match at the highest quality through mobile data. Typically, streaming the entire match would require plenty of data, and for that, this plan would be a perfect offering.