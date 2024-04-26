SES o3B mPower Satellite System Enters Service



Luxembourg-headquartered satellite-based connectivity solutions provider SES announced that its O3b mPOWER satellite system is now operational and can provide connectivity services to customers worldwide. O3b mPOWER is its second-generation software-enabled satellite system, complementing its O3b constellation.

Operational O3b mPOWER System

With six satellites now in orbit, positioned at a medium Earth orbit (MEO) of 8,000 kilometers, SES will be introducing services in the coming months to O3b mPOWER customers to deliver connectivity services with speeds ranging from tens of Mbps to Multiple Gbps, SES said this week.

To date, SES has launched six out of 13 O3b mPOWER high-throughput and low-latency satellites, which together with strategically located satellite ground stations, enable SES to serve customers across multiple market segments around the world. The launch of the next two O3b mPOWER satellites is expected in late 2024.

High-Speed Connectivity Services

SES asserts that by integrating its MEO and geostationary (GEO) networks, alongside access to low Earth orbit (LEO) solutions through partnerships, it positions itself as an all-orbit solutions provider. This enables SES to offer a combination of high data rates, catering to the diverse requirements of its customers.

Global Satellite Deployment

Commenting on the operational status, SES said, "We are very excited that O3b mPOWER is now ready to serve our customers around the world. Over the last few years, our SES team, along with our technology partners across space and ground segments, have worked tirelessly to bring our O3b mPOWER system online.

Additionally, the company noted that all the core infrastructure is deployed, tested, and ready on a global basis.

"Over the coming weeks, we will work with our mobility, government, enterprise, and cloud customers on O3b mPOWER onboarding plans," SES added.