Lynk to Provide Sat2Phone Services to US Government Agencies

Lynk said services available under the contract include SMS text messaging, emergency cell broadcast alerts, and LynkCast weather and information broadcast services.

Highlights

  • Contract spans five years with extension options.
  • Services include SMS, emergency alerts, and weather broadcasts.
  • Vital for emergency communication in remote or failed network areas.

Sat2phone service provider Lynk Global (Lynk) has announced that it has signed a contract with the US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide commercial sat2phone services to the US Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other US government agencies. Under the deal, the US agencies will purchase their commercial sat2phone services from Lynk Global for the next five years, with an option to extend the contract for an additional five years.

Also Read: Lynk Global Deploys Two New Satellites for Sat2Phone Service Expansion




Services Offered

Lynk said services available under the contract include SMS text messaging, emergency cell broadcast alerts, and LynkCast weather and information broadcast services.

Commenting on the contract, Lynk said, "Lynk will enable US government agencies to access life-saving emergency communications to assist the American people when terrestrial mobile networks are non-existent or have failed. DISA and the US Space Force will save lives through the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) contract vehicle."

The US government is the world's largest customer of commercial satellite communications and procures these services through DISA. Lynk noted that among the 20 companies that received DISA PLEO awards, it is the only firm to secure a contract for sat2phone connectivity.

Also Read: Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina

Technological Advancements

Additionally, Lynk revealed that the US Department of Defense has been field testing Lynk's technology for several years, resulting in Lynk being awarded the first-ever sat2phone contract from DoD. This contract will enable nearly three million men and women in the DoD to utilize the existing phones in their pockets to stay connected everywhere.

Expert Opinion

