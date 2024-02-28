Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Lynk highlighted that its Sat2Phone technology could enhance Telefonica's geographic coverage, particularly in rural areas where deploying terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is challenging.

Highlights

  • Testing takes place in Patagonia, one of the world's most remote regions.
  • Sat2Phone technology could improve connectivity in challenging areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure.
  • Backup connectivity solution provided for continuous connectivity and IoT networks.

Follow Us

Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina
Satellite direct-to-mobile services provider Lynk Global has announced the successful testing of its Sat2Phone technology for the first time in Argentina, in collaboration with Telefonica through its business units Telefonica Argentina and Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS). The demonstration took place in Patagonia, one of the most remote regions in the world.

Also Read: Lynk Global and Telikom Introduce Sat2Phone SMS Services in Papua New Guinea




Potential for Enhanced Geographic Coverage

Argentina, the second largest country in South America and the eighth largest globally by land area, boasts diverse geography, including the Andes mountain range in the west.

Lynk highlighted that its Sat2Phone technology could enhance Telefonica's geographic coverage, particularly in rural areas where deploying terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is challenging, such as jungles or mountainous regions.

Backup Connectivity Solution

Additionally, Lynk stated that Sat2Phone technology could serve as a backup to ensure service resilience and provide continuous connectivity to IoT networks.

"We are very excited to be demonstrating the capabilities of Sat2Phone with Telefonica in Patagonia, one of the most remote regions in the world. This territory welcomes thousands of visitors every year and thanks to this collaboration, and we can help them stay connected via Lynk's satellite constellation using their existing Movistar subscription," said Lynk.

Also Read: Lynk and Bmobile Launch Sat2Phone Service in Solomon Islands

TGS emphasized that given Argentina's vast expanse, the use of Sat2Phone will ensure that people can stay connected using any unmodified phone.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Faraz :

As far as I know, BSNL is not going to use band 28 ( 700 MHz ) for 4G. If/when…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

rahul_yadav :

Don't set high expectations for BSNL their current 4G speed mostly hover around 3-5 Mbps. They are no where near…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

Saket :

as per last release by DOT BSNL is given 700mhz, band 28 in MP(indore) another 4 more circle It will…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

shivraj roy :

I guess this is the reason why Airtel 5G is still able to keep up with Jio 5G’s SA network…

Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments