Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina



Satellite direct-to-mobile services provider Lynk Global has announced the successful testing of its Sat2Phone technology for the first time in Argentina, in collaboration with Telefonica through its business units Telefonica Argentina and Telefonica Global Solutions (TGS). The demonstration took place in Patagonia, one of the most remote regions in the world.

Potential for Enhanced Geographic Coverage

Argentina, the second largest country in South America and the eighth largest globally by land area, boasts diverse geography, including the Andes mountain range in the west.

Lynk highlighted that its Sat2Phone technology could enhance Telefonica's geographic coverage, particularly in rural areas where deploying terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is challenging, such as jungles or mountainous regions.

Backup Connectivity Solution

Additionally, Lynk stated that Sat2Phone technology could serve as a backup to ensure service resilience and provide continuous connectivity to IoT networks.

"We are very excited to be demonstrating the capabilities of Sat2Phone with Telefonica in Patagonia, one of the most remote regions in the world. This territory welcomes thousands of visitors every year and thanks to this collaboration, and we can help them stay connected via Lynk's satellite constellation using their existing Movistar subscription," said Lynk.

TGS emphasized that given Argentina's vast expanse, the use of Sat2Phone will ensure that people can stay connected using any unmodified phone.