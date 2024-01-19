Lynk Global and Telikom Introduce Sat2Phone SMS Services in Papua New Guinea

The service is anticipated to significantly enhance mobile coverage in Papua New Guinea, benefiting both the local population and visitors.

Highlights

  • Launch of Sat2Phone services in Papua New Guinea.
  • Initial focus on SMS, with plans for voice and broadband.
  • Potential for life-saving emergency alerts in vulnerable areas.

The service is anticipated to significantly enhance mobile coverage in Papua New Guinea, benefiting both the local population and visitors.

Also Read: Lynk and Bmobile Launch Sat2Phone Service in Solomon Islands




Role of Telikom

Telikom, a telecommunication company in the South Pacific, is nationally owned and provides a range of telecommunication services in Papua New Guinea, including local, national, and international fixed-line and mobile services. Telikom engages in both retail and wholesale business, offering voice and data broadband services.

Initial Services

The initial Sat2Phone service will begin with SMS and is expected to expand in the future to include voice and mobile broadband. This will be followed by ultimately delivering an urban-like mobile experience anywhere, irrespective of location, said the official statement.

Telikom expressed the positive impact of this initiative on the lives of Papuans, stating, "Today's announcement will, over time, be instrumental in improving the lives of Papuans right across our nation. Lynk's network deployment will enable continuous mobile coverage, surpassing the limitations of traditional terrestrial mobile towers. The initial service, starting in Hela Province, will extend in 2024 and beyond, allowing Telikom to better serve new and existing subscribers."

Also Read: Lynk Global and PNCC Launch Sat2Phone Service in Palau

Connectivity Services

The joint statement noted that when ubiquitous connectivity is achieved, the service will have the potential to offer life-saving emergency alerts and SMS warnings in areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

Currently, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts and two-way SMS messaging and plans to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Expert Opinion

