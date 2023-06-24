Lynk Global and PNCC Launch Sat2Phone Service in Palau

Lynk Global, sat2phone telecoms provider, and Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC), Palau's largest Mobile Network Operator, have announced the commencement of satellite-direct-to-mobile phone services, making PNCC the first Mobile Network Operator in the world to offer Lynk's innovative sat2phone technology to its subscribers.

PNCC's Commitment to Coverage

With over 40 years of experience, PNCC has played a pivotal role in developing Palau's national communications system. From its humble beginnings serving 200 customers in Koror, PNCC has evolved into a full-service telecommunications operator, connecting customers throughout the archipelago. According to the statement, now, PNCC is taking a leap forward in ensuring nationwide connectivity by embracing Lynk's technology.

Lynk's Sat2Phone Technology

Lynk's sat2phone technology, often referred to as "cell-towers-in-space," will provide Palauan residents with uninterrupted connectivity, regardless of their location. The initial beta service will be rolled out in the Southwest Islands and gradually extended to encompass all remote areas and Palau's Maritime Economic Zone.

According to Lynk, this ambitious initiative aims to bridge the connectivity gap, even in the most challenging regions, while strengthening network resilience in the face of natural disasters. Lynk will also be used to provide back-up services, when natural disasters hit and knock out the ground network, to enhance network resilience in this archipelago nation

Lynk said, "PNCC is innovating to ensure its mobile phone subscribers have connectivity across their whole country, no matter what happens. Lynk looks forward to helping PNCC do what many said was impossible. PNCC and Lynk are making the impossible possible."

Lynk's Agreements with MNOs Worldwide

Lynk says it has secured over 30 commercial agreements with Mobile Network Operators worldwide. The company has successfully conducted demonstrations across more than 40 countries, spanning seven continents. Lynk envisions expanding its services to numerous other MNOs globally throughout 2023.

Lynk's Sat2Phone Service will begin with periodic SMS texts growing to ubiquitous connectivity across Palau’s 300+ islands. The introduction of satellite-direct-to-mobile service in Palau marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications landscape.