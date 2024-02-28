Airtel Introduces Recycled PVC SIM Cards in Collaboration With IDEMIA

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

With this migration, Airtel expects to limit the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic, further reducing the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in one year.

Highlights

  • Over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic generation limited, leading to a reduction of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in one year.
  • Airtel's commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and promoting circularity with supplier partners and stakeholders.
  • Airtel aims to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50.2 percent by FY 2030-31.

Airtel Introduces Recycled PVC SIM Cards in Collaboration With IDEMIA
Bharti Airtel announced today its transition from virgin plastic to recycled PVC SIM cards in partnership with IDEMIA Secure Transactions. Airtel claims to be the first telecommunications service provider in India to make this industry shift move. According to Airtel, this move aligns with the company's commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and promoting circularity with supplier partners and stakeholders, encouraging waste reduction, recycling, and product reuse.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio for Its Data Centres




Reduction in Virgin Plastic Usage

With this migration, Airtel expects to limit the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic, further reducing the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in one year.

Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to announce yet another first as we continue to lead the Indian telecom industry. As a brand we endeavour to align our efforts to adopt various sustainable measures and contribute significantly towards India’s ambition to achieve net zero. Our collaboration with Idemia underscores our shared commitment to contributing to a sustainable future."

Also Read: Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Coimbatore, Kota; Strengthens Presence in Mysore

Commitment to Sustainability

Airtel has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2 percent by FY 2030-31, using FY 2020-21 as the base year. The company also aims to reduce its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 42 percent over the same time frame.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Records 58 Percent Rise in Renewable Energy Usage in FY23

In line with its sustainability commitments, Airtel highlighted other key initiatives, including promoting energy efficiency, utilizing open-access green energy, adopting renewable energy across operations, building a climate-resilient network, and enhancing resource efficiency and waste management.

Carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2 equivalent, is a metric used to compare emissions from various GHGs based on their global-warming potential, converted to the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

