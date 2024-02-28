TRAI Seeks Comments on Allowing VNOs to Partner with Multiple Telcos

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking comments on whether virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to partner with multiple telecom operators. The request has come from the VNOs as they are unhappy with the current rules. At present, any VNO can only have one telecom operator as a partner for providing services that require numbering and unique customer identification, such as mobile connections. However, the VNOs want this to change so that they can partner with multiple telecom operators. There's a reason behind this request. Let's understand.









Why do VNOs Want Govt to Allow them to Partner with Multiple Telecom Operators in India?

When restricted to partnering with a single telecom operator, the opportunity to offer varied services in all locations goes away for VNOs. In simple words, in many areas, some telcos only offer wireline services. This restricts the VNO's capability to offer wireless services in the area. Thus, the VNOs want the flexibility to partner with multiple telcos, so that they can offer any kind of service in any area they want to.

To understand whether this will be good for the industry or not, TRAI has floated a consultation paper titled, "Connectivity to Access Service VNOs From More than one NSO network service operator". The deadline to submit comments for this consultation paper is March 22, 2024. The counter-comments will be accepted till April 5, 2024.

On Feb 23, TRAI also released its recommendations for the implementation of the CNAP (Calling Name Presentation) service in India. The telecom regulatory authority has called for the CNAP service to be provided to the customer upon request. The government has not mandated the CNAP service yet, but since TRAI's recommendations are out, things should move fast in this end. Telcos have their concerns about the implementation of the CNAP, but at the end of the day, it will be the govt that will make the final call.