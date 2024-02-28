TRAI Seeks Comments on Allowing VNOs to Partner with Multiple Telcos

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

When restricted to partnering with a single telecom operator, the opportunity to offer varied services in all locations goes away for VNOs. In simple words, in many areas, some telcos only offer wireline services. This restricts the VNO's capability to offer wireless services in the area.

Highlights

  • TRAI is seeking comments on whether virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to partner with multiple telecom operators.
  • The request has come from the VNOs as they are unhappy with the current rules.
  • At present, any VNO can only have one telecom operator as a partner for providing services that require numbering and unique customer identification.

Follow Us

trai seeks comments on allowing vnos to

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking comments on whether virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to partner with multiple telecom operators. The request has come from the VNOs as they are unhappy with the current rules. At present, any VNO can only have one telecom operator as a partner for providing services that require numbering and unique customer identification, such as mobile connections. However, the VNOs want this to change so that they can partner with multiple telecom operators. There's a reason behind this request. Let's understand.




Read More - TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

Why do VNOs Want Govt to Allow them to Partner with Multiple Telecom Operators in India?

When restricted to partnering with a single telecom operator, the opportunity to offer varied services in all locations goes away for VNOs. In simple words, in many areas, some telcos only offer wireline services. This restricts the VNO's capability to offer wireless services in the area. Thus, the VNOs want the flexibility to partner with multiple telcos, so that they can offer any kind of service in any area they want to.

To understand whether this will be good for the industry or not, TRAI has floated a consultation paper titled, "Connectivity to Access Service VNOs From More than one NSO network service operator". The deadline to submit comments for this consultation paper is March 22, 2024. The counter-comments will be accepted till April 5, 2024.

Read More - TRAI Recommends Introduction of CNAP as a Supplementary Service

On Feb 23, TRAI also released its recommendations for the implementation of the CNAP (Calling Name Presentation) service in India. The telecom regulatory authority has called for the CNAP service to be provided to the customer upon request. The government has not mandated the CNAP service yet, but since TRAI's recommendations are out, things should move fast in this end. Telcos have their concerns about the implementation of the CNAP, but at the end of the day, it will be the govt that will make the final call.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Faraz :

As far as I know, BSNL is not going to use band 28 ( 700 MHz ) for 4G. If/when…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

rahul_yadav :

Don't set high expectations for BSNL their current 4G speed mostly hover around 3-5 Mbps. They are no where near…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

Saket :

as per last release by DOT BSNL is given 700mhz, band 28 in MP(indore) another 4 more circle It will…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

shivraj roy :

I guess this is the reason why Airtel 5G is still able to keep up with Jio 5G’s SA network…

Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments