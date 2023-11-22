TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

Speaking at a Truecaller event, TRAI secretary V Raghunandan said that the technical issues faced by the consumers with respect to the DND app will be fixed. As per a PTI report, the regulatory body has roped in an outside agency that is helping with fixing bugs.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working on improving the experience of its DND (Do Not Disturb) app for consumers. There are bugs in the app that the regulatory body is trying to fix and it should be done by March next year. The DND app from TRAI is an important tool for many subscribers. It enables the users to quickly report pesky calls and texts.




DND App Bugs Will be Fixed Soon, TRAI Has Roped in an Agency

Speaking at a Truecaller event, TRAI secretary V Raghunandan said that the technical issues faced by the consumers with respect to the DND app will be fixed. As per a PTI report, the regulatory body has roped in an outside agency that is helping with fixing bugs. The secretary said that there were some found with the Android devices and they have already been addressed to a large extent. TRAI is trying to make the app compatible with all Android devices by March.

With the recent improvements in the app, Raghunandan said that the number of pesky calls and texts has come down significantly. As per the report, the DND app doesn't work with iOS devices. This is because Apple doesn't give the DND app access to the call logs. But Raghunandan said that the work is ongoing to make the app compatible for iOS device users as well.

The app serves a great purpose in a country such as India. Many people, being unaware of the scammers and their practices fall prey to their tricks. During the event, Truecaller CEO and Co-Founder, Alan Mamedi said that they have over 270 million active users in India, and about 5 million spam calls are reported every day on the platform.

The DND app's rating in the Google Play Store is pretty low (1.8 out of 5). However, the app has more than 500k downloads, which is a significant number.

