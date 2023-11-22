Colt DCS Commences Construction of Third Data Centre in Frankfurt

Reported by Yashika Goel

Colt Data Centre Services initiates construction of its third hyperscale data center in Frankfurt, Germany, advancing its commitment to global reliability, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

Highlights

  • Colt DCS's third hyperscale data center in Frankfurt offers 32.4 MW of IT power capacity.
  • The facility is strategically located near Colt DCS's existing Frankfurt Data Centre for seamless connectivity.
  • Direct access to DE-CIX and multiple dark fiber providers ensures exceptional data storage capabilities.

Colt DCS Commences Construction of Third Data Centre in Frankfurt
Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) announced on Tuesday that it has commenced the construction of its third hyperscale data center in Frankfurt, Germany, strengthening its global footprint and enhancing reliability and performance for clients across Europe. Colt DCS has chosen to continue investing in the Frankfurt market to meet customer demand and support Germany's role as essential infrastructure for seamless internet traffic across Europe and beyond, said the official release.

Also Read: Colt DCS Launches Its First Data Centre in India




Colt DCS Frankfurt Facility

The latest hyperscale data center in Frankfurt will provide 32.4 MW of IT power capacity and is located in close proximity to its existing Frankfurt Data Centre, offering connectivity to the Rhine-Main region and access to Frankfurt's major financial district.

This facility, with direct access to DE-CIX and multiple dark fiber providers, is expected to offer exceptional data storage capabilities and scalability for tenants' IT infrastructure.

Colt DCS emphasised that the Frankfurt data center will remain cloud, carrier, and IX neutral, with multiple points of entry and alternative carrier routing to ensure zero service disruptions.

Also Read: Colt DCS Announces Construction of Fourth Data Center in Inzai, Japan

Commitment to Sustainability

The company also reiterated its commitment to sustainable scalability, procuring 100 percent renewable energy across its entire European operations to provide robust and environmentally friendly power to the new hyperscale Tier-3 data center.

"Additionally, the facility is committed to providing 24/7 customer support in local languages and aims to attain ISO 27001 certification after the completion of its development phase," Colt DCS said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

