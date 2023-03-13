Colt DCS Launches New Osaka Keihanna 45 MW Data Centre

Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has announced the opening of a major Data Centre in Osaka Keihanna, Japan. This facility is part of the Keihanna Science City near Osaka and meets the needs of Colt DCS's local and global customers looking to expand in the APAC region.

Learnings from the Inzai campus

Colt DCS has used its key learnings from its Inzai campus, comprising three data centres with a total capacity of 50 MW which is 97% occupied, in the design of the Osaka Keihanna DC. Colt Data Centre Services has broken ground for this data center outside Osaka in August 2021. This latest DC is one of the largest Data Centres in Japan, with 42,000 sqm of space and a designed capacity of 45.9 MW, of which 75% has already been committed.

Also Read: Equinix to Build Its Second Data Center in Barcelona

Technology and Environment

In line with Colt's ambitions of achieving global net zero emissions by 2045, Osaka Keihanna Data Centre incorporates cutting-edge cooling techniques to lessen environmental impact. Osaka Keihanna Data Centre, located in an area of low risk of natural disasters and great connectivity, will provide carrier-neutral connectivity services allowing customers to partner with their suppliers of choice.

Also Read: Wesco Announces New Data Center Business

Helps Colt to Accelerate Hyperscale Strategy

According to a statement by the company, the new facility will allow Colt DCS to accelerate further its hyperscale strategy in Japan, where it has seen remarkable success. The company pre-sold 94% of its capacity before the launch of its Inzai Three facility in 2020 and has recently been named Frost and Sullivan's 2021 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year.

With the launch of Osaka Keihana, Colt DCS has 100 MW of IT capacity in Japan with planned growth in excess of 150 MW.