Wesco Announces New Data Center Business

Wesco, a leading business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions provider, has launched a data center group. Known as Wesco Data Center Solutions, the group will provide various data center services and solutions, including data center lifecycle management. This new group formation comes from the evolution of Wesco's recent acquisition of Rahi Systems, a leading global hyperscale data center solutions provider.

Wesco Data Center Solutions

The new team brings together complementary technologies, solutions and services on a global scale to support Wesco's hyperscale and multi-tenant data center customers. According to the statement, the new group is comprised of Wesco and Rahi employees and will work collaboratively with its global network of preferred suppliers, contractors, and integrators across industries to create differentiated value in the marketplace and offer an expanded product portfolio and enhanced data center lifecycle management services and solutions.

The offerings of the new group include data center design, procurement of products and technologies, supply chain and logistics services, construction and operational management services, as well as IT management as a service in conjugation with their preferred partners.

Acquisition of Rahi Systems

In November 2022, Wesco International announced the completion of the acquisition of Rahi Systems Holdings, a global hyperscale data center solutions provider, at a value of $ 217 million. Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data center solutions. Rahi's extensive portfolio strengthens Wesco's data center solution offerings for global customers, according to the statement by Wesco. Wesco first announced its plan to acquire Rahi on September 7, 2022.

Wesco, the fortune 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, provides logistics and supply chain solutions with a services portfolio of electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security, and utility and broadband services.